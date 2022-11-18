KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night.
Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
While Friday night didn’t go the way they wanted, the Trailblazers (12-1) were still able to reflect on a season in which they won a second consecutive league championship, went unbeaten during the regular season and set a school record for victories.
“To go 12-1, to be back-to-back conference champions, the first 12-game winner in school history, there were a lot of good things these young men did,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Tonight wasn’t our night. There’s no substitute for speed. They’re a really, really good football team. We had our fair share of injuries at the end of the year, but overall what a year for our young men.
“Everybody is going to feel this way, but the state champion, and we may have just played the state champion. We prepared well and played hard. We just ran into a buzz-saw tonight.”
Knox West (13-0) will face defending state champion Powell (11-2) in next Friday’s semifinal round.
Latham, a University of Virginia commit, showed his explosiveness on West’s first play from scrimmage when he raced 60 yards for a touchdown. He later added touchdown runs of 12 and 10 yards in the first half, and broke free on a 42-yard gallop in the second half.
Besides Latham’s heroics, the Rebels’ quarterback Carson Jessie scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. He also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Latham on the final play of the half for a 35-0 lead at the break.
It wasn’t just the Latham brothers who showed the breakaway speed. The closing speed of the Rebels’ defense blew up many of Boone’s offensive plays and Marshaun Bowers had a 70-yard punt return for West’s final score.
An injury to Boone quarterback Luke Jenkins in the previous week’s win over Knox Central and another to Brogan Jones in the first half of Friday’s game forced running back Aiden Riner to move behind center in the second half.
Despite the setbacks, the Trailblazers showed the determination that led them to their record-setting season. Jackson Young scored on a 22-yard TD run to prevent a shutout.
Wide receiver and defensive back Rylan Trout, one of 19 Boone seniors, talked about the accomplishments of the 2022 Trailblazers.
“It’s crazy to think that no other team in our school’s history has done what we have this year,” Trout said. “The brotherhood that we’ve established, the fact we could count on each of our teammates to do whatever was needed, it was amazing. It seems as we got to the end of the season, we would keep getting key players hurt, but we had that next-man-up mentality.”
Luke Scott, a standout linebacker and defensive end, was also reflective on what the Boone team was able to accomplish. Among the victories, ’Blazers scored regular-season wins over Science Hill and Elizabethton — and defeated a Knox Central program that had beaten Boone in three previous playoff appearances.
“Right now, it’s hard, emotional and tough to lose like this,” Scott said. “In the following weeks, months, years, we have something special to look back on. We set a new standard at Boone for other teams to try to beat. There were so many milestones over the season that you can’t look past.”