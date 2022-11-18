KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night.

Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you