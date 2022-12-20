KINGSPORT — Jonesboro, an uber-athletic squad from Georgia, came out of the gates hot Tuesday at the Alpha Invitational, blitzing Daniel Boone within the first three minutes of each half en route to a 79-35 romp.

In the third quarter, most notably, Jonesboro scored the first nine points of the period before Boone got on the board.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you