KINGSPORT — Jonesboro, an uber-athletic squad from Georgia, came out of the gates hot Tuesday at the Alpha Invitational, blitzing Daniel Boone within the first three minutes of each half en route to a 79-35 romp.
In the third quarter, most notably, Jonesboro scored the first nine points of the period before Boone got on the board.
The balanced scoring of the lengthy Cardinals was on display as Jaquez Akins led the way with 18 points while Devon Rainey had 16 and Cortez Redding notched 13. Jason Isaac Jr. was also a double-figure scorer with 10.
“We like to make it a 90-foot game and we like to press,” Jonesboro coach Dan Maehlman said. “We haven’t hit our stride yet. This is maybe our eighth game and (Rainey) has been gone the last few weeks on official football visits. We’re probably about 30 or 40 percent right now in terms of what we could be.”
The Trailblazers were the victims of 22 turnovers and a woeful 3-for-15 second-half shooting performance. Jamar Livingston scored 13 of his team-high 15 in the second quarter and finished going 2-for-11 from the field.
“(Jonesboro) is a really good ball club and they’re very athletic,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We knew that coming in. We added some things before like a matchup zone (defense) to try to slow them down. We did a solid job in the first half, but credit to them in the second half for coming out and hitting some 3’s. That changed some things.”
The Cardinals were an efficient 32-for-50 from the field and just turned it over eight times.
BREATHITT COUNTY 79, DOBYNS-BENNETT 70
The polar vortex came early for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team on Tuesday night.
The Indians in their opening game of the second Alpha Invitational the Tribe Athletic Complex shot 37.1% from the field.
The Bobcats — playing under interim coach Arch Johnson — shot 53.8% from the field as Bryce Hoskins netted 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Sophomore guard Austin Sperry got rolling in the second half, scoring 17 with seven assists while Luke Bellamy hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14.
“We didn’t know a lot about (D-B) and we just kind of did what we did,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud of their effort.”
“We’re a really unselfish team and we really don’t care who scores,” Hoskins said. “We’ve got six good players that can step up and be the guy.”
The Kentucky squad found out after the game that their head coach BB King had passed away around halftime.
The Indians were led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 23 and Brady Stump’s 21, but offense was still hard to come by outside of the two guards. Eli Day finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Tribe was a woeful 6-of-27 from long range and were out-rebounded 32-24.
“I thought we had a lousy performance,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “I thought we were annoyed to be here and we didn’t have good energy. We went through a cycle of players and we never could get much of anything going. We’ll learn from it and grow.”
In the first half, a technical foul against the Tribe was called after a Breathitt County bucket. It ended up being a four-point trip for the Bobcats and a key turning point early in the game, which was still single-digits at that point.
The Bobcats will face Morgantown (WV) in Wednesday’s semifinals. Kingsport drops into the consolation bracket against Hopewell (NC).
Lexington (SC) 61, Volunteer 49
Both teams got off to slow starts in the first half, but the Wildcats — one of the top ranked teams in all of South Carolina — started out the third with six straight points to gain a double-digit lead.
Highly-touted recruit Cam Scott, who has 17 Division I offers from the likes of Kansas and North Carolina, had a quiet night but still scored 16.
Because of foul trouble, he didn’t play the entire second quarter.
“I’m used to playing 30 to 32 minutes, so it was good for me to sit down and see the game from a perspective I’m not used to,” Scott said. “I helped keep the energy up on the bench.”
“We had a ton of tape on Volunteer and we knew Minton, Knittel and Harrison could all shoot the ball,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “We preached to our guys that we needed to contest every shot at a high level. Last year, we came to this event, didn’t execute and we lost two games. Volunteer is a dangerous team that can shoot the ball at a high clip.”
Teammate Kaleb Evans notched 12 as well for the victors, who will play Jonesboro (Ga.) in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The Wildcats were an efficient 23-for-45 from the field.
Volunteer was led by Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittel, each with 12.
“This was another tough task and another tough game for us,” Volunteer coach Zac Crawford said. “I was shocked to see them play a 2-3 zone against us the whole game, but that kind of stuff will prepare us for conference play.”
The usual sharpshooting Falcons were just 14-for-45 from the field, including a woeful 1 of 10 in the second quarter.
Volunteer will face Daniel Boone in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.
Morgantown (W.Va.) 74, Hopewell (N.C.) 60
The Mohigans got a superb second-half effort from Brody Davis and Sharron Young as the two willed Morgantown back ahead before the start of the fourth.
Young had a team-high 23 points while Davis finished with 16. Cam Danser and Garrison Kinser each had 10 as well for the West Virginia squad.
Quay Watson had a game-high 24 for the Titans while Derrick Eley and Leo Hilliard had 12 and 11 respectively.