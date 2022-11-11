GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals.
The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical 30-7 victory over Knoxville Central in Class 5A second-round play, pulling away late to assure a road meeting next weekend against No. 1-ranked Knoxville West.
Knox West clobbered Morristown West 68-14 in its second-round game.
“We’ll worry about that next week,” said jubilant Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “Right now we’re going to enjoy this one.”
Boone had lost to Central three times in recent playoff matchups, but on this night the Trailblazers had the right stuff.
And it was Jones who carried the winners home, taking over for injured quarterback Luke Jenkins and helping keep the offense moving forward when Central (7-5) continued hanging around behind the running of Frank Johnson.
Jenkins was lost to a knee injury with 7:10 remaining in the second quarter, crumbling in a heap after being taken down awkwardly by a pair of blitzing Central defenders. He did not return to the game.
Jones scored three touchdowns in relief and was a handful for Central.
“This is incredible,” the 5-foot-10 Jones said. “This is really an emotional night for me, for us. I’m extremely excited and happy.
“LJ went down early in the game and I knew I had to step up. I put all the seniors on my back and as a team we played together and got this win.”
JONES TO THE RESCUE
Boone had it first-and-goal at the Central 7, leading 3-0 when Jenkins was injured. Jones stepped in and with two direct snaps got the ‘Blazers into the end zone, scoring on a 7-yard run, abruptly reversing his field around the left end after taking his first step in the opposite direction.
“It wasn’t really designed, I kind of just played the ball,” Jones said. “I was just playing football.”
The run gave Boone a 10-0 lead with the extra-point kick by incomparable senior Ben Shrewsbury, a sure-fire college prospect who had opened the scoring by blasting a 55-yard field goal in the first period.
Central made it a 10-7 game at halftime on a 21-yard TD run by Johnson.
‘BLAZERS RULE SECOND HALF
Johnson ran 22 times for 127 yards, but the 5-9, 200-pound running back was just one man. And the Boone defense, which didn’t really have to worry about the forward pass, managed to hold the senior in check.
Landon Kirkpatrick intercepted three passes for Boone to thwart any notions the Bobcats had through the air.
“We wanted to keep 23 (Johnson) bottled up as much as we could,” Coach Jenkins said. “He’s a really good back but we did a good job tackling him all night. He got some tough yards but he had to earn everything.
“I thought our kids made enough plays down the stretch and I thought our defensive line really, really controlled the game, especially in the second half.”
Central finished with just 160 total yards of offense.
PUTTING IT AWAY
Jones, who ran it 20 times for 133 yards, scored on another 7-yard run with 1:21 to play in the third quarter, before his 24-yard touchdown run with 4:07 left in the game finally gave Boone some breathing room.
“We talked at halftime that no one person makes a team,” Jeremy Jenkins said. “We lost our quarterback so we kind of anted up at halftime and kicked in and made a few adjustments. You know, 11 (Jones) is a pretty good second choice — he’s a winner in all he does.
“Our heart’s out to Luke and we hope everything’s OK there, but our kids really sucked it up and took control of the line of scrimmage. We challenged our offensive line at halftime and told ‘em it was going to be on their shoulders, and we really ran the ball well in the second half.”
The Trailblazers finished with 310 yards total offense, with 216 on the ground. Aiden Riner contributed 82 yards rushing on 16 attempts to back Jones.
Jackson Young scored on a 5-yard run to seal the deal with 3:21 left to play, following Kirkpatrick’s third pick.