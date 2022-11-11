GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals.

The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical 30-7 victory over Knoxville Central in Class 5A second-round play, pulling away late to assure a road meeting next weekend against No. 1-ranked Knoxville West.

