As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”
Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week — ran away late to secure the individual title on Saturday morning at the ninth Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
She covered the flat but deceptively difficult 5-kilometer course in 19:12.6.
Jessee, who also has track personal bests of 5:05 (1,600) and 10:55 (3,200), bided her time and made a strong surge with a little under a mile to go.
“I knew I wanted to take it pretty easy those first two miles, thinking of it more as a workout,” Jessee said. “I felt good and I just decided to make the move after the second mile. Everyone on the team looked good and it’s great to finally have everyone back as a team. We’re really excited for this year.”
Jessee and Daniel Boone senior Kamryn Wingfield battled it out for most of the race, but Wingfield could not hold on late. She finished runner-up in 19:23.3.
Abingdon edged Boone 46-48 for the girls team title as the Lady Falcons had four runners finish in the top 15.
Josie Jackson (seventh in 20:15.5), Amanda Ferrante (eighth in 20:22.7), Cecelia Johnson (15th in 20:56.8) and Aleah Dorn (17th in 21:19.2) rounded out the scoring for Abingdon.
David Crockett finished third and was led by Ashlynn Roy’s third-place finish (19:40.2). Science Hill was fourth, paced by Lara O’Neal (sixth in 20:10.2).
JOHNSON GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE
Science Hill junior Owen Johnson made sure the boys event was over quickly as he jumped out to a big lead not even one mile into the race.
The Hilltopper front-runner would end up keeping his place, winning the race in 16:27.2.
“I felt pretty good out there, but that third mile was definitely tough,” Johnson said. “The temperature started to rise and it got to me a little bit. I was always trying to figure out where the next person was behind me and I thought at some points that I was hearing other people’s footsteps.
“When that happened, I picked it up because I didn’t want anybody to catch me.”
Johnson also led Science Hill to the team title, totaling 89 points and beating out runner-up Jefferson County — which totaled 102.
Rounding out the scoring for Science Hill was Nate Powell (17th in 17:40.6), Evan Holbrook (20th in 17:42.3), Brock Wilhjelm (24th in 17:52.7) and Brit Dugan (27th in 18:11.9).
Volunteer was third (106) and was paced by Roman Borghetti-Metz’s ninth-place finish (17:07.0).
Abingdon, even though it had three of the first four runners cross the line, finished in fifth with 122. The Falcons are still without Jack Bundy and Todd Pillion II due to injuries.
The defending VHSL Class 3 state champion Falcons arrived at the meet only 15 minutes before the start of the boys race, mostly due to heavily congested traffic on the two-lane highway going into the venue.
Still, junior Rives Boltwood finished runner-up in 16:40.4.
RECORD DAY FOR BEGLEY
Even though she didn’t win the race, Volunteer’s Jacie Begley was probably one of the happiest finishers on Saturday.
Begley finished fourth, covering the course in 19:42.7. Her time broke the previous school record of 20:03.0 by Fonda Arrington back in 1986.
By default, Begley is also the first Volunteer female to break 20 minutes in school history.
“Whenever I saw my time as I was finishing, I was really excited because I knew I was going to break it,” Begley said. “Whenever I crossed the finish line, I let out a big yell because that was a huge weight off of my shoulders.
“I went out a lot faster than usual and (Jim) Ailshie always tells me that I need to break the pain barrier to beat my best times.”
In that same 1986 season, Arrington went on to win the Big 7 Conference and the Region 1-AAA individual titles and later finished in the top eight at the state meet.
In his short time at Volunteer, coach Jim Ailshie has put both programs in contention to not only get to the Class A/AA state meet, but do well. There’s only one senior on this girls team and he believes they can finish pretty high.
“I’m extremely proud of Jacie, but I’m also proud of all the guys and girls because they ran great today,” Ailshie said. “That record really stood the test of time and it’s finally broken.
“Our goal for both boys and girls is to finish in the top five in the state and I’ve shared that with them. Our standard is Signal Mountain and we have to gradually try to get there. It may be a couple of years, but we’re getting there.”