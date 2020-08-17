With a Science Hill home game at Kermit Tipton Stadium scheduled for Aug. 28, Johnson City leaders want to actively enforce mask requirements and social distancing at sporting events on city property.
“As the owner of property, we have the ability to mandate the wearing of masks anytime people are on our property,” City Manager Pete Peterson told Johnson City Commissioners during an agenda review meeting Monday.
Last week, members of the Johnson City Board of Education approved a motion allowing fall sports to proceed. Athletes would be required to sign a form acknowledging safety guidelines.
In July, the TSSAA approved a series of safety guidelines that included temperature checks for players and mask requirements.
Peterson asked commissioners Monday to share their thoughts on the extent to which they want to enforce novel coronavirus (COVID-19) safeguards.
He said athletes can play football safely if TSSAA guidelines are followed and appropriate staffing is present to check temperatures, require masks and enforce social distancing at concession stands, bathrooms and in seats.
“Where this thing is going to fall apart and where everybody is really going to get into a confrontational mode is if we have an outbreak of COVID as a result of an athletic event, and the way that’s going to happen is a lack of enforcement of all the things I just talked about it,” he said.
If requirements aren’t enforced, Peterson said it will just be a matter of time before an outbreak makes it impossible to hold sporting events, something that would upset players and parents.
“We don’t have to go there if everybody will follow the rules and we’re dedicated to enforcing the rules that ensure a safe environment,” Peterson said.
Pointing to the policies implemented at the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in July, Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said she was supportive of requiring attendees to wear masks in all public settings, noting that visitors could remove them once they sit down at their seats.
Peterson said the labor needed to enforce those requirements would be a reimbursable expense through the CARES Act. He suggested the city hire a third party contractor to assist with enforcement.
Peterson said lax enforcement of social distancing poses one of the biggest risks.
“Transmission is going to occur by the fans in the seats, and if we don’t have somebody walking the bleachers enforcing people’s activities, we’re going to have a bad situation,” he said.
Vice Mayor Joe Wise said city leaders need to clearly communicate their plans and the need for safeguards ahead of time.
“Fundamentally, one of the biggest challenges we’ve had as a country in the eight months since this came on the scene is communicating with clarity,” Wise said. “As one of the five people responsible for the facility where it’s being held, I’d just prefer that we talk about it more in terms of people than policy.”
Johnson City Commissioner Larry Calhoun suggested that the city recruit the assistance of parents and student-athletes to impress upon attendees the importance of following those safeguards.