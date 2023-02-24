DANDRIDGE — Jefferson County rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Science Hill 57-51 in Friday night’s Region 1-4A girls basketball quarterfinals.
Down 32-21 at the half, the Lady Patriots came back to take a 41-40 lead heading into the final period. They hit eight free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Madi Hawk led Jefferson County’s efforts with 25 points. Brooke Satterfield was spot on from 3-point range and added 12.
Science Hill, which had three starters foul out in the season-ending loss, was led by Kathryne Patton with 14 points. Kierra Whitney was the only other Lady’Topper in double figures with 11 points, while Aniya Pace ended with eight.
West Ridge 56, Morristown West 47
MORRISTOWN — Fallon Taylor led West Ridge with 19 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Wolves went on the road to take the Region 1-4A quarterfinal win over the Lady Trojans.
Alexis Hood accounted for 13 points and eight rebounds, while Rachel Niebruegge finished with 11 points and five steals.
Lilly Bates added a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Delaney Weddington led Morristown West with 10 points. Jhaniya Mitchell and Kaylee Dyke each scored nine.
Cocke County 69, Unicoi County 60
ERWIN — The Lady Red knocked down 13 shots from 3-point range to come through with the road win over the Lady Devils.
Paige Niethammer paced Cocke County with 18 points. Blake Clevenger finished with 16 points, followed by Adisen McNealy, who hit five treys for 15 points. Halle Kitchen totaled 13 points, including four treys.
Unicoi County also was productive with long range, hitting 14 shots behind the 3-point line. Jocelyn Metcalf hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Allie Lingerfelt scored 16 points while Haley Rush totaled 11 points.
Greeneville 79, Sullivan East 37
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Devils overwhelmed the Lady Patriots by racing out to a 28-point halftime lead and carrying it over in the second half.
Anna Shaw fired up 26 points for Greeneville. Chloe Marsh contributed 13 points, followed by Lauren Bailey with 11 points and Jambryn Ellenburg with 10.
Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare finished up her high school career with 24 points, including five 3-point goals. She finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,570 points.
Tennessee High 37, Grainger 33
RUTLEDGE — The Lady Vikings broke through with 16 points in the final period to emerge victorious in the defensive battle.
Kendall Cross had a game-high 13 points to lead Tennessee High, which scored only 11 points in the first half. Janell Tabor grabbed eight rebounds.
Maddie Hurst was the only Grizzlies player in double digits with 10 points.
Gatlinburg-Pittman 69, Happy Valley 24
GATLINBURG — The Lady Highlanders outscored the Lady Warriors 41-16 in the first half and locked down defensively even more the final two quarters.
Maddy Newman had 23 points to spur on the G-P rout. Shilah Whaely and Nya Burns reached double figures with 14 and 12 points.
Marcida Moore and Kadie Bailey each scored eight to lead Happy Valley.
Hampton 86, Hancock County 29
HAMPTON — Another impressive showing by the Lady Bulldogs saw them leading 31-3 at the end of one quarter and 61-12 at the break.
Madi McClain spearheaded the Hampton attack with 18 points. Hannah Smith and Macy Henry finished with 14 points apiece.
Taylor Berry and Ryleigh Nickels added 11 and eight, respectively.
Madeline Dalton had eight points for the Lady Indians.
Cloudland 48, Cosby 34
COSBY — Down a pair of starters, the Lady Highlanders still had enough firepower to defeat the Lady Eagles.
Ella Benfield had a game-high 15 points to lead Cloudland, which got 13 points from Ryan Turbyfill.
Shylee Shelton was the top scorer for Cosby with nine.
Unaka 53, Washburn 36
WASHBURN — In a battle of high-scoring individuals, Lyndie Ramsey had 29 points to lead the Lady Rangers to the road win over the Lady Pirates.
Point guard Emma Taylor added eight points for Unaka. Braelyn Coffey finished with 27 of Washburn’s 36 points.