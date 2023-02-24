West Ridge

West Ridge’s Lillian Bates splits two Morristown West defenders during Friday night’s regional tournament play.

 Cheryl Gray

DANDRIDGE — Jefferson County rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Science Hill 57-51 in Friday night’s Region 1-4A girls basketball quarterfinals.

Down 32-21 at the half, the Lady Patriots came back to take a 41-40 lead heading into the final period. They hit eight free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

