A multitude of aspects will have a new look for the Sullivan East football team this fall.
But one face that is going to remain the same is senior wide receiver and linebacker Clayton Ivester. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is going to be looked upon not only as a playmaker on both sides of the pigskin, but also as a leader for his squad.
“I’ve been very lucky to be around Clayton for the last three years,” East coach J.C. Simmons said. “Watching him grow into the leader and the teammate that he has become has been rewarding.
“If anybody wants to jump into a foxhole on our team, that’s the guy they’re going to ask to go with them.”
One new aspect this year for the Patriots is Simmons, who has been defensive coordinator for the past couple of seasons.
“Coach Simmons has been my basketball coach for the last three years,” Ivester said. “When he got the football job, I was so excited. It was time for a change and we needed a little bit of a culture shock — and Coach Simmons delivered that.
“He keeps the energy high at practice and he makes football so much fun.”
Ivester is an imposing figure and meeting him in the teeth of the defense as an opposing running back will be a challenge.
“My dad always told me that linebackers are the meanest guys on the field,” Ivester said. “I love contact and I love being aggressive. I love defense, but I also love scoring touchdowns on offense.”
Simmons remarked that everything these days with practice restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic is uncharted waters, but Ivester has helped make it easier to navigate.
“Having those guys like Clayton that are upperclassmen and that have shown leadership has been huge as far as keeping our enthusiasm up,” Simmons said. “These guys are not only doing it vocally, but they’re out here every day, putting in the work and having that lunch-pail mentality to our practices.”
Sullivan East athletics — like most other schools — is built on the idea of a tight-knit community. “Patriot Nation” has come out year after year and Ivester says that’s one of his favorite parts about playing for East.
“No matter how good or bad you are, we’re going to have support with your community,” Ivester said. “They never give up on you and they always show up. They always believe in you and that’s what I love about the East community and that’s why it’s my home.”