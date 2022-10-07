Science Hill and Daniel Boone have met 27 times in their histories, but only once before have they played this late in the season with this many victories on the table.
And this is the top win total for a game played at Daniel Boone.
The undefeated Trailblazers (6-0) will host the Hilltoppers (4-3) at Hale Stadium on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
In 2012, the teams had combined for 11 wins when they met in early October. Science Hill was 6-0 while Boone was 5-1. The Hilltoppers earned a 17-0 win on their home field.
So even though this is a non-region contest, it’s a Washington County rivalry and both teams want to maintain momentum going into their biggest conference games of the season.
“It’s Senior Night, so our players are excited to be at home and playing one of our rivals,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins, whose teams are 3-9 against Science Hill in his tenure.
Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said he knows Boone will be ready.
“They will be jacked up and ready to go,” Carter said. “The good thing is our kids will be fired up, too, to play a game like this. Sometimes it seems like our kids won’t get as fired up for a county school, but that won’t be that way this year. Boone is the favorite, and is having a great year.”
BOONE DEFENSE
Through six games, the Trailblazers have given up three touchdowns. The scoring average of their opponents is 3.5 points per game.
“Twenty-one points in six games is outstanding at any level,” Carter said. “That’s fantastic. Jeremy is a good defensive coach, and they have eight starters back on defense. It’s a good bunch, good linebackers, good up front, and good in the secondary. Their defense is special.”
The Hilltoppers don’t throw it much, and maybe that’s a good thing this week. Boone has picked off 10 passes this season, including three by Henry Hamlin.
SHORT-HANDED
Science Hill has injury issues and will also be down a starting offensive lineman and running back because of ejections from last week’s 35-21 win over Morristown East.
“It impacts you anytime you move somebody off the offensive line,” Carter said. “You have to move people around.”
Kayvon Thompson and David Reed will work into the mix to help replace Brycen Hill on the offensive line. Zane Huff and Zeph Fegyak will see extra duty in the backfield to replace Mikah Dukes.
Even still, Jenkins said he expects Science Hill’s offense to be tough.
“Their offensive line is physical,” Jenkins said. “The backs run really hard and extend plays with their legs. And they have lots of speed.”
Javin Chester leads the Hilltoppers with 644 yards rushing and has scored seven touchdowns. Tyler Moon, either at receiver or quarterback, is the big-play threat. He has scored 12 touchdowns on the season, including all five of his team’s scores last week.
WHEN BOONE HAS THE BALL
Carter said his team will have to contend with a solid offense.
“They will spread it out and the quarterback can throw it,” Carter said. “They are big and strong up front and they have good receivers.”
Aiden Riner is Boone’s leading rusher with 567 yards and has scored a team-high 11 touchdowns.
Jenkins said his offense will be challenged by the Hilltoppers’ defense.
“That bunch really runs to the ball,” Jenkins said.
SCHEDULE COMPARISON
Boone’s six opponents have a combined record of 14-25 while the Hilltoppers’ seven foes are 21-23.
The teams have two common opponents with Boone beating Elizabethton 7-0 compared to Science Hill winning 17-7. Boone beat West Ridge 33-0 while the Hilltoppers defeated the Wolves 49-7.