KINGSPORT — This time, it was Dobyns-Bennett that found the PK magic.
The Indians earned a 4-2 penalty-kick victory over the Hilltoppers in the championship match of the District 1-AAA soccer tournament at Indian-Highland Park on Thursday night.
Dobyns-Bennett earned a home match for Tuesday’s region semifinal while the Hilltoppers will go on the road. But there is an expectation these teams could meet for the fourth time this season in the region championship next week.
“I think we were ready (for the PKs),” said Dobyns-Bennett head coach Tom LaGuardia, whose team lost to Science Hill in PKs earlier this season. “We were able to leave anything that was negative behind us and move forward. I’m really proud of the boys and the effort they put in. Sometimes you have to grind.”
After a scoreless regulation and overtime’s, Dobyns-Bennett went first in PKs. But the Hilltoppers got the first save as Foster Childress reacted right and knocked a shot out of harm’s way.
However, the Hilltoppers had a miss to set things even. Then D-B goalkeeper Ryan True authored a nice leg save, putting the Indians in position to win.
“It was a great save,” LaGuardia said. “He held his ground and tried to take away the middle half. We were fortunate enough to have the ball go there, and he saved it.”
True said, “It’s kind of just feeling. I try to read him, and whatever I feel is generally the way I try to go. I started going the other way and I saw it coming back, so I stuck my leg out. It hit pretty hard, so I looked to see if it was going to go in anyway and it just curled on past the post.”
That brought Adrian Calo to center stage, and he rocketed a shot into the net that touched off a D-B celebration.
“That was incredible,” True said of Calo’s goal. “To be on the other side of it last time was heartbreaking. To be on the winning side, especially for a district trophy, the feeling is unmatched.”
Also hitting the net in PKs for D-B were Grayson Cunningham, Angel Beltran-Salas and Bryson Broadwater.
It was a contrast of styles, as usual. And both teams created their share of scoring opportunities.
The problem was finding the net.
After a scoreless first half saw Dobyns-Bennett on the attack early, it was tilted toward the Hilltoppers in the second half. Throughout the overtime periods it was more of the same: opportunities but no finishes.
Science Hill head coach David Strickland said his team wasn’t able to connect.
“It was just moments of figuring out how to finish,” Strickland said. “That’s one thing about this sport. It sometimes feels a bit unfair.
“But I’m proud of the way they played and fought. I’m not disappointed in them at all.”
