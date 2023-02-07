A quick start faded, but eventually Dobyns-Bennett did its thing.
Boosted by Dante Oliver’s 30-point effort, the Indians completed a perfect run through the Big Five Conference with a 74-52 boys’ basketball win over David Crockett on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym in Jonesborough.
“Tonight was a little frustrating,” D-B head coach Chris Poore said. “I think we had a lackluster effort in certain areas. It was one of those things where it’s a grind in the season. We’ve wrapped it up and the focus wasn’t quite there at the beginning.
“But I really like our team. I feel really good overall about our position and the team we have moving forward.”
D-B (17-9 overall) finished 8-0 in league play. Crockett (13-15) ended with a 4-4 conference record.
In the girls’ game, last beat first as the Lady Indians stayed strong throughout and held on for a tough 41-40 victory. D-B (10-17 overall) finished 2-6 in league play while the Big Five champion Lady Pioneers (21-6) slipped to 6-2.
“I thought this was a big win for us because we need some momentum going into the tournament,” D-B head coach Bill Francis said. “I think this was a great win. It has been a while since we won down here.”
OLIVER SHINES
The Indians jumped out to a 15-8 lead behind Oliver’s hot start. But they couldn’t pull further away until the final minutes of the half, edging out to a 33-22 advantage. D-B didn’t break the game completely open until the fourth quarter.
But Oliver was on point throughout. Crockett could not contain the hot-shooting guard, who seems to be back in the groove after returning last month from an early season injury.
“Personally it took me a while to get my groove back,” Oliver said. “Now that I’m back to playing like I normally can, we’re working together and getting back our continuity. We’re getting tuned up for the postseason.”
Poore said Oliver showcased his overall game.
“Dante is an exceptional player,” Poore said. “He competes on every single possession. Tonight he got in a rhythm and flow and showed what he can do scoring the ball. I was really proud of him.”
OTHER STANDOUTS
Brady Stump totaled 14 points for the Indians while Jonavan Gillespie added 10.
For David Crockett, Bradley Gouge led the way with 12 points.
LADY INDIANS HOLD ON
Defense and timely buckets is a formula that works quite often, and the Lady Indians employed it well. They held Crockett standout Brylee Tullock in check until the late stages of the game, and got a big game from Hannah Frye — who cut loose for 18 points and knocked down a trio of treys.
“Our kids did everything they had to do tonight,” Francis said. “We knew we had to make their two best players earn it all, just like they were going to make our two best players earn it all.
“The last four or five games, you can see the trust coming — both on offense and defense. Defense has not been our problem this year, but offensively we’ve sputtered at times.”
It was a close game throughout with the biggest lead for either team at five points. D-B had its biggest lead late in the fourth quarter before Tullock helped the Pioneers rally for a tie. Tullock had 10 of her points in the fourth quarter.
D-B got a 12-point effort from Caroline Hill, who broke a tie in the final minute with an eight-foot bank shot.
Trailing 41-40 with 10 seconds remaining, Crockett forced a turnover with its full-court press and had a chance to win at the buzzer. But a 3-point attempt was off the mark.