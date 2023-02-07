A quick start faded, but eventually Dobyns-Bennett did its thing.

Boosted by Dante Oliver’s 30-point effort, the Indians completed a perfect run through the Big Five Conference with a 74-52 boys’ basketball win over David Crockett on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym in Jonesborough.

