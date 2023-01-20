Defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett apparently looked at the rivalry instead of the record.
The Indians got 30 points from Jonavan Gillespie and took care of business Friday night, thumping home standing Science Hill by a score of 80-58 in a Big Five Conference boys’ basketball game at The New Gym.
“We knew Science Hill was an improved basketball team, and much better than its record showed,” Indians’ head coach Chris Poore said. “I told our guys they had lost five games by five points or less. We knew their defensive ability gives them consistency and keeps them in games.
“We had to make sure we didn’t come out and just play, and expect for them to lay down. They play hard. Our guys had to come in with the mindset of matching that, and they did.”
D-B (13-8 overall) improved to 4-0 at the league’s halfway point. Struggling Science Hill (3-18) fell to 0-4.
In the girls’ game, Science Hill held on for a 42-32 victory.
Gillespie was the bell cow for the Tribe, scoring in transition and knocking down six 3-pointers.
“We know he’s going to shoot it well, no matter where or when,” Poore said. “But in here it seems like he shoots it exceptionally well. And our guys did a good job of finding him.”
Brady Stump was also solid with 18 points for D-B while Charlie McHugh added 10.
The Indians took off right away, putting together a strong first quarter and running out to a 23-7 lead. Science Hill played better in the second quarter, and the Indians’ lead was 15 at halftime, 39-24.
D-B opened up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter before Science Hill closed the period with six straight. But the Hilltoppers couldn’t make a fourth-quarter move.
“I thought offensively we were a little better, but defensively this was a bad game,” Science Hill head coach Jon Higgins said. “This isn’t indicative of what we’ve been the last few weeks defensively. For them to score 80, it’s not indicative of who we are. D-B had a lot to do with it. They have good players. But a lot of that was us.”
Science Hill was led by Brady Lawson (15 points) and Mason Wood (13). Lawson and Wood each hit three of Science Hill’s 10 treys.
GIRLS Science Hill 42, D-B 32
The Lady Hilltoppers took control early in the second quarter and held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Indians.
Kirsten Heaton had one of the game’s biggest shots, draining a long head-of-the-key trey before the halftime buzzer to put Science Hill up by five points after a tight first half.
“That’s why you want your kids to make plays,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “They set up a ball screen, Kirsten popped, Lexi (Green) got it to her, and Kirsten knocked down the three. It carried the momentum into the third quarter.
“I thought overall in the game it was a good effort by our kids.”
Green led Science Hill (8-14 overall and 2-2 in the conference) with 12 points and was the only player in double figures for either team.
Whaley said starting guard Kaylee Oler will have surgery this coming week and will miss the remainder of the season.
Caroline Hill paced the Lady Indians (7-15 overall and 0-4) with nine points. D-B’s best chance came midway through the fourth quarter with two possessions and two good looks with a five-point deficit, but neither shot fell.
“It’s the story of our season,” said D-B head coach Bill Francis. “Twenty-two games. I think Jefferson County was the only game where we hit a lot of shots. I feel like we’re getting good looks. We play good defense. You hold teams to 42 points in this league, you should have a chance every night. I feel for the kids.”