KINGSPORT — It took a little while for Dobyns-Bennett to establish its dominance, but the Indians eventually got there.
In the District 1-AA championship wrestling match, the Indians stopped Science Hill by a count of 55-18 at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Thursday night.
The Indians earned the top seed for Tuesday’s Region 1 duals, which will also be held at the TAC. Science Hill will take on District 2 champion Jefferson County in the semifinal round while D-B will face off against District 2 runner-up Morristown West at 5 p.m. The winners will meet for the championship at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Overall, D-B head coach Wes Idlette said he liked what he saw from his group against the Hilltoppers.
“I was very pleased with the effort,” said Idlette. “The message was to go out and make a statement, and I think we made that statement. The intensity was there. It was electrifying in the stands, and our kids did a good job of feeding off that energy.”
Science Hill was able to hang around for the first half of the match, getting pins from Devon Medina (195), Keimel Redford (285) and freshman Chase Smalling at 120 pounds. Smalling’s win cut the Indians’ advantage to 23-18.
“We knew what we were up against tonight,” Science Hill head coach Jimmy Miller said. “It’s probably the best Dobyns-Bennett team I’ve ever seen. They may have a shallow spot here or there, but they’re putting 12-13 really good kids on the mat.
“But what we asked of our kids is not to cower down. We had to have those kids wrestle six minutes and compete.”
Dobyns-Bennett didn’t lose the rest of the way, earning a comfortable team margin of victory.
Capturing wins for the Tribe by pin were Jake Dempsey (170), Garrett Crowder (220), Gavin Armstrong (132), Cannon Mullins (145) and Johnson Zhang (152). The 160-pound match, featuring D-B standout Max Norman, went to the Indians in a forfeit.
Also taking wins for the Tribe were Nik Burke (182), Bryce Pulitzer (106), Mason Jakob (113), Titus Norman (126) and Ben Tucker (138).
Jakob’s win was especially impressive, coming against Science Hill standout Stiles Miller. Jakob, a freshman, won by a 12-1 major decision.
“He beat a returning state placer,” Idlette said. “To go in and win in that fashion was pretty dominant. I don’t think there’s a kid in the state of Tennessee who is on Mason’s level.”
Jimmy Miller said it was the first time Stiles Miller had seen Jakob.
“That was the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked kids in the state,” Science Hill’s coach said. “We knew how tough he was, but we now know where we’re at, and what we have to do to go back in the room and get better.
“My young kids, who had not experienced this type of atmosphere. They got to see it. We will go back for four days and regroup, and we will be back here on Tuesday.”