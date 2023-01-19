KINGSPORT — It took a little while for Dobyns-Bennett to establish its dominance, but the Indians eventually got there.

In the District 1-AA championship wrestling match, the Indians stopped Science Hill by a count of 55-18 at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Thursday night.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Johnson City Press app today.