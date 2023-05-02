Dobyns-Bennett stole a win from David Crockett on Tuesday.
The Indians ran at will on the base paths, racking up 10 steals in a 9-7 win in the play-in game of the District 1-4A baseball tournament Tuesday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
It got tight at the end as the Pioneers scored three times and had the bases loaded when Carson Mosier’s solid liner down the right field line was gloved on the run by Andrew Reilly.
The Indians (18-14) avoided an early postseason exit and will move into the double-elimination portion of the tournament against Science Hill (26-4) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. In the other game, Daniel Boone will face West Ridge at 7:30 p.m.
Kasey Carter, Teagan Begley and Will Ritz each had two thefts, and D-B did a good job of turning the stolen bases into runs — which came in handy at the end.
“For the most part we executed and got our runs in and played good situational baseball,” Indians’ head coach Ryan Wagner said. “They’re a tough team. It’s just like the past. It’s hard to beat a team three and and four and five times in a season. They swing the bats really well.”
Begley got the Indians started on the right foot, smacking a ground-ball single to center field with two outs in the first inning that plated two runs for the initial scoring of the game.
In the second inning, the Indians manufactured three runs by scoring on a wild pitch, a throwing error, and a sacrifice fly. That gave D-B a 5-0 lead.
The Pioneers came to life in the top of the third inning on the strength of a three-run homer to right field off the bat of Nate Walters. The big hit pulled Crockett within 5-3.
It turned out to be a big day at the plate for Walters, who also had a two-run hit to finish with five RBIs.
More “getting the job done” at-bats produced two more runs for the Indians in the third inning. Carter had an RBI groundout and Andrew Myers added a sacrifice fly for a 7-3 lead.
Begley paced Dobyns-Bennett with three hits and two RBIs.
On the mound, Cade Maynor got the start and worked into the fourth inning while allowing five hits and three runs.
Cam Hayworth followed and worked four innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.
For Crockett, Braeden Nix had three hits while Ayden Mullikin added two.
