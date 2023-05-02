Dobyns-Bennett stole a win from David Crockett on Tuesday.

The Indians ran at will on the base paths, racking up 10 steals in a 9-7 win in the play-in game of the District 1-4A baseball tournament Tuesday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

