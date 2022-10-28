It’s the last week of the regular season.
It’s Dobyns-Bennett versus Science Hill.
The Region 1-6A championship will be decided, and the weather forecast looks great for this time of year.
It’s as good as it can get for Northeast Tennessee high school football.
“I think people will be everywhere,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “I think they will come out for this one.”
D-B head coach Joey Christian said, “That’s what every one of these kids on both sides deserve,” Christian said. “I know how hard they work in Johnson City, and I certainly know how hard we work in Kingsport. It should be a big crowd.”
Kickoff at Tipton Stadium in Johnson City is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.
The Indians, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6A, enter with a record of 8-1. The unranked Hilltoppers are 5-4. Science Hill will try to break a season-long run of following up a win with a loss.
But most importantly, both teams are 4-0 in region play. Whether that means being opposite in the playoff bracket from Maryville — which has been the case for the last 13 years — remains to be seen as the Rebels will play Bradley Central for the Region 2-6A title Friday.
KEYS
For the Indians, it’s the typical football stuff, but especially penalty avoidance.
“We can’t have stupid penalties,” Christian said. “We have plagued ourselves so much by blocking in the back and things like that.”
For Science Hill, it’s not strategical. It’s mental and physical: hold on to the football.
“Turnovers beat us against Boone and beat us against Powell,” Carter said. “Some were unforced. We can’t have that.”
WHEN SCIENCE HILL HAS THE BALL
Carter said the Indians defense is a solid group.
“They tackle very well and are well coached,” Carter said. “The front is good with two good ends and good tackles. Their linebackers do a good job. It’s a good defense.”
Christian said Science Hill’s offensive line is impressive.
“I see a big, physical offensive line,” Christian said. “It’s probably as physical a line as we’ve seen this year. It’s a very scary group of five young men. I think it’s the best line Science Hill has had, and I don’t think that’s debatable. Their running backs are beneficiaries of those big guys up front.”
And the Hilltoppers have Tyler Moon.
“He’s probably the most explosive player we’ve seen this year,” Christian said. “They make sure he touches the ball 20-25 times a game. We have to know where he is at all times. He’s a threat to score every time he gets the ball in his hands.”
Moon has 16 touchdowns on the season.
WHEN D-B HAS THE BALL
The Indians will face a Science Hill defense that has allowed seven points or fewer four times this season.
“We’ve looked for a weak spot in their defense and can’t find one,” Christian said. “Last year they had three seniors on the back end, so you think they would have taken a step back this year. No, they just replace them over there. They’re waiting in the wings.”
Carter said the Indians offensive line is once again good.
“Joey does a good job of getting those guys ready up front for the run game as well as the RPO,” Carter said. “(Quarterback Jake) Carson has done a good job throwing the football. He’s much improved from last year. They are athletic and very talented. They kind of fly by committee, and play very disciplined football. Joey has done a great job coaching.”
Carson has thrown for 1,524 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Jonavan Gillespie has 572 yards receiving. Running backs Hayden Russell and Peyton Franklin have 10 and nine touchdowns, respectively.
GAME WEEK
Carter said his practices have been different with D-B next on the schedule.
“Absolutely the kids do look different, which is pretty neat,” Carter said. “You don’t have to worry about this game. The kids come out ready to go every single time. Everybody knows what this game means, and it’s exciting for the kids and the community, and it’s good for high school football.”
THE WEEK OFF
Science Hill had an open date last Friday, giving it an extra week of preparation to play D-B.
“The break was well-timed and we were able to heal up,” Carter said. “I think D-B will get our best shot. We’ve had two weeks to prepare. We know what we’re good at, and what we’re not good at.”