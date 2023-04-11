KINGSPORT — The timely hits just kept coming for Tegan Begley.
Between Monday and Tuesday, Dobyns-Bennett’s freshman shortstop got a hit in five straight at-bats. Begley’s first two hits Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium loomed large late in the game, as the Indians took down David Crockett 8-2.
Begley singled to lead off the bottom of the second and third innings for the Tribe (11-9, 3-3 District 1-4A). Both times, he set up two-out hits which led to a 6-0 Dobyns-Bennett lead.
And when David Crockett (3-15, 0-8) erased the shutout in the top of the fourth, Begley prevented further damage by fielding a two-out ground ball and firing to first to leave the bases loaded.
“Maybe it’s routine, but you still have to make the plays when the lights are on,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “He’s a physical kid. He’s had big hits last night and today.”
Begley finished 3-for-4 on Tuesday to follow up on his two sixth-inning doubles in Monday’s win at Crockett.
The Indians quickly cashed in, scoring their first two runs on a two-out error in the second. Will Ritz then tripled to deep right, and another Crockett miscue allowed him to score for a sudden 5-0 lead.
Andrew Myers’ two-out single made it 6-0 in the third. Tanner Kilgore and Aiden Byington added insurance with RBI singles in the sixth.
CADE IN COMMAND
Cade Maynor pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits, striking out seven and walking four. His seventh strikeout ended the game with two runners on base.
“Really good mound presence, he’s got a feel for everything,” Wagner said. “That last inning when he slowed down, he made really good pitches. He holds runners well, and he’s a guy we trust completely out there on the mound.”
Ritz and Turner Stout, who doubled, both went 2-for-4. Kilgore and Byington each singled twice, with Myers and Mason Kerkhoff both adding one.
CALL ON HALL
Ronnie Hall, who’d gone 3-for-3 against the Indians Monday, got on base three times for the Pioneers. He drew two walks and singled once to go 1-for-1 from the nine-hole.
“Proud of his effort the last couple of days,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “Him being able to do that kind of solidifies that lower half, or if we need to slide him up into that leadoff, it allows him an opportunity to do that as well.”
Connor Rary cut D-B’s lead to 6-2 in the fourth, driving in a pair on his two-out line drive single. Jake Fox’s single rounded out Crockett’s three hits.
Carson Mosier struck out three and walked just two over 5.2 innings, but only three of the runs he allowed were earned.
“You know when he’s out there, he’s going to give you his best effort,” Street said. “We knew he could pitch, but didn’t know we’d rely on him in a conference game. For him to step up and not be fazed just says a lot about him and the hard work he puts in.”
UP NEXT
Both teams hit the road Thursday, with Dobyns-Bennett visiting Daniel Boone for a district makeup game at 6 p.m.