KINGSPORT — The timely hits just kept coming for Tegan Begley.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Dobyns-Bennett’s freshman shortstop got a hit in five straight at-bats. Begley’s first two hits Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium loomed large late in the game, as the Indians took down David Crockett 8-2.

