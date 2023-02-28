KINGSPORT — Facing the end of repeat dreams, it was Jonavan Gillespie to the rescue.
In the final minutes of a barnburner, Gillespie made a bucket, got a steal, drove fiercely into the lane for a 3-point play and the lead, and then rebounded a Morristown West miss with five seconds left and the Tribe clinging to a one-point lead.
Defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett held off the extremely determined Trojans 61-58 in the Region 1-4A boys’ basketball semifinals Tuesday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
The Indians (21-10) earned their sixth consecutive appearance in the region championship and will seek their third straight title against Sevier County on Thursday night at 7 o’clock. The Smoky Bears ended Daniel Boone’s dream postseason with a 70-64 decision.
D-B and Sevier County also secured spots in Monday’s sectional round, where berths in the state tournament will be at stake.
GILLESPIE SHINES
It wasn’t all about Zero (Gillespie’s uniform number) as he had tons of help from Dante Oliver, who hit shots to short-circuit West’s momentum on several second-half occasions, and Brady Stump.
But Gillespie delivered the goods when they were most needed.
“Jonavan came through and made a lot of big plays,” D-B head coach Chris Poore said. “I thought we had a lot of guys who stepped up in the brightest moments. They didn’t want to go home and found a way to win. I was proud of them.”
Gillespie’s 19-point effort was matched by Oliver. Stump finished with 15 as the trio scored all but eight of D-B’s points.
Gillespie’s three-point play made it 58-56 in favor of the Tribe, who trailed for a big portion of the second half. Oliver’s steal on the next possession led to a free throw for a 59-56 lead.
After a pair of free throws by West’s Bereket Evans made it 59-58, the Indians made two of four free throws for a three-point lead with only five seconds left.
West eventually got off a desperation trey at the buzzer, but it hit iron and bounced away.
“I thought he was going to hit it, and it scared me,” Gillespie said.
West was led by Evans, who had 16 points. Tory House added 12 points.
SEVIER COUNTY TEAMWORK
The Smoky Bears’ offensive teamwork was a problem for the Trailblazers. Sevier County spent most of the game shooting short bank shots and layups.
“We were afraid of that,” Boone head coach Chris Brown said. “They’re going to be patient and run 45 seconds. They will hit you on a back door. Hat’s off to them. They made plays.”
Reid Ownby finished with 31 points while Caleb Tarwater totaled 19 for the Bears.
Meanwhile, Boone was unable to get star player Jamar Livingston loose. The state’s leading scorer was held to 21 points, 11 below his season average. He was averaging 37.3 in the postseason.
“We knew coming in they were going to play in that 1-1-3,” Boone head coach Chris Brown said. “We were prepared for it, but I thought we got uncharacteristically sped up. We had 12 turnovers at halftime, and we had been taking care of the basketball most of the season. That put us behind the eight ball. You can’t get down 15 against these guys because they’re going to control the pace.”
It was 32-17 at halftime, but Boone battled back and cut the lead the consistent single digits late in the game.
Peyton Long totaled 14 points for Boone while Tim McGonigle had 12. Landon Kirkpatrick added 10.
Boone finished with a record of 14-19 and fell short of its first region final appearance in 13 years.
“I’m proud of them,” Brown said. “That’s a special group of kids.”