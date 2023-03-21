KINGSPORT — After 37 minutes of a first half where Dobyns-Bennett seemed to pepper Science Hill’s defense with constant attacks, the game was still scoreless.
But a penalty kick provided the opening the Indians needed, and Eric McReynolds salted it away. McReynolds’ strike hit the back of the net and the Indians carried the momentum to a 2-0 win over the Hilltoppers in a 1-AAA soccer battle Tuesday night at Indian Highland Park.
McReynolds’ delivery came in a tense moment, especially since halftime was approaching.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” said D-B head coach Tom LaGuardia. “He’s been doing that for three years. We had him stepping up in the region against Bearden as a sophomore. He’s our go-to guy. He’s never missed one.”
The previous experience has helped McReynolds command the situation.
“I just consider it a normal shot,” he said. “I walk up there. I have a routine I do. I just put it away.
“I usually pick one little spot in the goal, and I stare at the goalkeeper and just imagine that spot over there in the side. I might miss a little bit, but it will still go in.”
D-B (4-0-1 overall) improved to 2-0 in league play.
MOVING TOWARD A WIN
D-B expanded its advantage in the 54th minute when Gavin Farmer worked his way into scoring range and delivered.
“I think it was a culmination of effort in front of the goal,” LaGuardia said. “We had a lot of opportunities and close misses. That was one we paid it off, and it was because of his hard work to stay in it.”
Science Hill had a chance to respond just two minutes later, but D-B goalie Ryan True made a sweet dive to his left and denied the Hilltoppers’ attempt to get back in business.
“Great job by Ryan True,” LaGuardia said. “I think he picked up the direction. He did a nice job getting across. And I appreciate more than anything when he made the save, he played it into safety and got it out of the danger zone, so it wouldn’t be put back in.”
HILLTOPPERS STAY IN THE FIGHT
For Science Hill it wasn’t an easy loss against a big rival, but it’s very early in the season.
“They outplayed us,” said Science Hill head coach David Strickland. “They were the better team tonight. The breaks went their way. Sometimes that happens, but it’s early in the season. Take the good things out of it, and take the things to improve.
“In the big scheme it doesn’t mean anything as far as it’s so early in the season. The games that truly matter are tournament time.”
Science Hill got a nice effort in goal from Foster Childress, including an athletic and highly impressive leg save on a point-blank rip by the Indians in the box during the first half.