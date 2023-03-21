KINGSPORT — After 37 minutes of a first half where Dobyns-Bennett seemed to pepper Science Hill’s defense with constant attacks, the game was still scoreless.

But a penalty kick provided the opening the Indians needed, and Eric McReynolds salted it away. McReynolds’ strike hit the back of the net and the Indians carried the momentum to a 2-0 win over the Hilltoppers in a 1-AAA soccer battle Tuesday night at Indian Highland Park.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you