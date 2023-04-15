KINGSPORT — It’ll go in the record book as a draw. But that didn’t diminish the thrill of victory for Dobyns-Bennett in Saturday’s Jon Metcalf Highland Cup finale.
The Indians and Maryville went to penalty kicks for tournament placing. And after seven rounds, D-B triumphed in the shootout 6-5 after playing to a 1-1 draw at Indian Highland Park.
Eric McReynolds, Lucas Park, Bryson Broadwater, Grayson Cunningham and Andy Luis Salas all converted their attempts to keep the Indians (8-1-2) alive. And after a Maryville miss, junior Brogan McGhee delivered the winning penalty kick for D-B. The Red Rebels (6-3-3) consequently finished second in the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup standings, while D-B took third. Baylor won the title after defeating fourth-place Science Hill.
The Indians fell behind just 1:30 into the match but didn’t panic, slowing the tempo just hours after a physical match against Baylor.
“It’s a positive note for us,” D-B coach Tom LaGuardia said. “What you’re seeing is we took a lot of injuries last night, and the tempo was much slower because we really emptied the tank last night.”
Gavin Farmer had a pair of shots miss wide to start the second half, but the sophomore found his mark in the 56th minute. Cunningham passed the ball into the 6-yard box, where Farmer equalized.
“We play our best when we’re down 1-0,” LaGuardia said. “They both had a great effort on that play. At halftime we shifted to try and get (Lucas) Park up top with them and gave some younger guys a chance in the back. But we were able to pay it off.”
Thomas Tisdale scored Maryville’s early goal off Seth Meade’s assist. Ben Ingleston, Alec Blauvelt, Liame Meade, Seth Meade and Tisdale each made a PK for the Rebels in the shootout.
BAYLOR 4, SCIENCE HILL 2
Phelipe Spielman made the most of his second chance.
Having been substituted, Spielman reentered in the 60th minute. Less than a minute later, he gave Baylor the lead. And the Red Raiders won the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup with Saturday’s 4-2 win over Science Hill at Indian Highland Park.
And Spielman wasn’t done. He struck again from the top of the 18-yard box in the 65th minute, giving Baylor (9-2-1) a quick 3-1 lead.
“When he came out, he set his mind to it that he was going to play hard, play into our system,” Baylor coach Curtis Blair said. “We told him (at halftime) he was playing too slow, a lot of things. So we figured we’d put some people in there to give us a change of pace, change of energy. I think he took it to heart.”
Science Hill (6-6) didn’t fold. Iden Brown fed the ball to Mikel Muingbeh in the 77th minute, and Muingbeh finished the breakaway to make it a 3-2 match.
Guilherme Gragnano gave the Red Raiders an insurance goal in the 78th, his second of the afternoon.
The Hilltoppers took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. Palmer Kind found senior Isaiah Neal on the left side of the box, and Neal went low and away into the right 90.
“To me it was a tale of two halves where one team attacking-wise was just outsmarting the other,” Hilltoppers coach David Strickland said. “They way they were set up in a 3-5-2, they couldn’t shift quick enough. So they made adjustments in the second half to where they played a lot of balls out wide, switching it back and forth ... not disappointed in my guys at all.”
Foster Childress made five first-half saves before the Red Raiders found the equalizer in the 44th, courtesy of Gragnano.
UP NEXT
The Indians entertain David Crockett at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Science Hill hosts Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. on April 26.
KEEPER CHILDRESS
Science Hill’s starting goalkeeper was misidentified in Saturday’s edition. Foster Childress started for the Hilltoppers and made five-first half saves.