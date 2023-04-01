KINGSPORT — A four-run fourth inning helped lift resurgent Dobyns-Bennett to a 7-3 win over Karns in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on Saturday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians won their fourth straight baseball game.
Aiden Byington highlighted the big frame with a three-run homer. Kasey Carter led the Indians’ attack with three hits. Will Ritz added two hits while Turner Stout drove in a pair of runs.
Mason Barnett went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run and striking out six with zero walks.
ERWIN — Valentin Batrez hit two of the Blue Devils’ five home runs, and he finished with five RBIs.
Chris Chavez, Nicky Satterly and Brayden Hendrickson (3 RBIs, 4 runs) also homered for Unicoi. Lucas Slagle had two hits and three RBIs. Alex Green finished with three hits and scored four runs.
BRISTOL — Andrew Dingus had a homer and drove in two runs for the Vikings in a game that featured more total runs (13) than hits (eight).
GATLINBURG — Cooper Stevenson tripled and totaled two hits to lead the Buccaneers.
River Kindle and Jaxson Williams each drove in a pair of runs for UH.
Knox Poston got the win on the mound, allowing three hits in five innings with seven strikeouts.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Buccaneers squandered a four-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Highlanders scored five times.
For the Buccaneers, Kindle had two hits and four RBIs. Stevenson added two hits and Pete Boynewicz had two RBIs.
KNOXVILLE — In the loss to Walker Valley, Caleb Cross totaled three hits for the Knights while Rinaldo Matti added two.
In the second game, Tine Bowman came up with two hits for Providence.
