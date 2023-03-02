KINGSPORT — It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Sevier County owned the first 12 minutes, but Dobyns-Bennett was the better team to the finish line. The Indians won their third straight Region 1-4A boys’ basketball championship Thursday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a 62-52 win over Sevier County.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you