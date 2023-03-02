KINGSPORT — It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
Sevier County owned the first 12 minutes, but Dobyns-Bennett was the better team to the finish line. The Indians won their third straight Region 1-4A boys’ basketball championship Thursday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a 62-52 win over Sevier County.
D-B seized control of the game with a decisive 12-0 run to the end of the third quarter. Indians’ standout Dante Oliver said defense spurred the run.
“I thought our defensive energy really picked up,” Oliver said. “They couldn’t score on us. We were playing great. We were stopping their best two players. I thought that really helped us out.”
The defending state champions improved to 22-10 on the season, and earned home-court advantage for Monday’s sectional contest against William Blount (30-5).
Sevier County fell to 16-14 and will travel to face Karns, which improved to 26-7 by knocking off Blount by a score of 74-69.
D-B head coach Chris Poore said the region title was evidence of players filling their roles.
“Our players really did a good job understanding their roles and executing game plans all year long,” Poore said. “We have experienced all sorts of adversity this year, forcing our players to adjust to multiple positions and various styles. I am very proud of them for fighting and finding a way to achieve this goal.”
THE RUN
After the Smoky Bears took a 32-28 lead late in the third quarter, the Indians responded with a flourish. They ripped off 12 points in the blink of an eye.
Included in the onslaught were three trey daggers, two by tournament most valuable player Jonavan Gillespie and one by Brady Stump. Neither player had scored in the quarter until the final two-minute explosion netted them a combined 11 points.
There were still eight minutes left in the game, but the way D-B was defending it was clear this was the decisive run. D-B carried a 40-32 edge into the fourth quarter.
Oliver led the Tribe with 18 points in the game while Gillespie added 17. Stump chipped in with 13 as the big three totaled 48 of the Indians’ 62 points.
FINAL STAGES
Sevier County kept playing hard, and cut the Indians’ lead to three points on a couple of fourth-quarter occasions. But the grizzled Indians’ veterans wouldn’t let the Bears make it all the way back.
The icer came from Brady Stump, who converted a layup after a loose ball steal to give D-B a seven-point lead with 2:30 to go.
EARLY WOES
D-B couldn’t score early. The Bears’ defense was terrific, and Sevier knocked down shots on the end. Midway through the second quarter, it was 15-5 in favor of the Bears.
Then Oliver picked up his third foul. But by halftime, the Indians had collected themselves and trailed only 22-19.
“I thought my teammates stepped up,” Oliver said. “We came out early and we just weren’t making shots. We were playing a little passive, I thought. Once we got our rhythm and started making shots and getting momentum, that all changed.”
Poore said turning up the defensive heat helped.
“We just needed to settle in and play basketball,” Poore said. “I felt like we came out a little apprehensive and hesitant. Once we extended pressure it flipped a switch and made us more comfortable.”
Sevier County was led in scoring by Reed Ownby, who finished with 19 points. Caleb Tarwater added 18.