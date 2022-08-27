Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone are playing old-fashioned football.
Throwback football is sometimes equated with three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust offense, but that’s not that case with these teams. It’s all about a pair of salty defenses that have not allowed their opponents even a taste of success.
In the era of up-tempo offense and passing game consistency, posting shutouts is difficult. But the Indians and Trailblazers each have two shutout notches on their belts.
Boone complemented its season-opening blanking of South Greene (26-0) with Friday’s 33-0 decision against West Ridge. Meanwhile, the Indians added to a Week 1 whipping of Tennessee High (31-0) with Friday’s 41-0 pounding of Volunteer.
It’s the first time the Trailblazers have posted two shutouts in an entire season since 2011. For the Indians, they haven’t started a season with back-to-back shutouts in 32 years.
Way back in the day, shutouts weren’t that uncommon as most teams played it close to the vest with the passing game. If you couldn’t handle the line of scrimmage, a shutout was often the result.
Indians’ head coach Joey Christian said he doesn’t mind what it’s called, he likes the zeroes on the opponent’s side.
“Old school, new school, whatever, you gotta like it when you pitch a shutout,” Christian said. “But the way we’ve played defensively the last two games has been a little reminiscent of old-school football.”
Christian said it’s a central part of the success formula for all good football teams.
“When you look at those nine state champions that are crowned every year, the team that runs the ball in November and December, and the one that stops the run, is typically the team that wins those championship games,” he said. “We’ve had a stop-the-run defense. The kids have done really well at that.”
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said his team's success has come in part from veteran players.
“We have nine seniors on that side of the ball who have been in our system for three years,” Jenkins said. “They feel comfortable doing what they do. They do a good job of film study. They’re serious about it. They want it to be fun, and they want to play at a fast pace.”
The Indians have experience, and Christian said their defensive talent level is up.
“With a few guys able to play a little more one on one, it frees up other defenders,” Christian said.
Daniel Boone also has more talent on that side of the ball this year, especially in one area.
“I don’t like to make comparisons to other teams we’ve had, but what really sets this bunch apart is we can run at all levels,” Jenkins said. “The defensive line can move, the linebackers can move, and the secondary runs well.”
Christian complimented new defensive coordinator Teddy Gaines in helping the Indians achieve consistent success over the season’s first eight quarters of football.
“He has been phenomenal running our defense,” Christian said. “We still run the same stuff we’ve run before, but all of the defensive coaches have put a little different fingerprint on it.
“We’re aggressive when we want to be aggressive. We bring pressure when we feel comfortable bringing pressure. And we can also be vanilla and still be efficient.”
Both coaches said part of the equation is the players understanding their duties.
“Do your job,” Jenkins said. “Do what you are supposed to do. That’s what we teach them to do.”
Christian said, “It’s all discipline. Don’t do what you’re supposed to do and try to do somebody else’s job. Do what you are coached to do.”
Both coaches said they like the way their units work together.
“We have 11 people running to the football and playing so hard,” Christian said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be at Dobyns-Bennett. That’s the way D-B football was built.”