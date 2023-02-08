Although basketball games begin in November, it’s unlikely there are any teams satisfied with being undefeated in that month.
The same goes for December and January.
But February is a different animal. All of the practices and games in the previous three months are designed with the purpose of being successful in mid-to-late February and early March.
Going 28-0 in the regular season loses nearly all of its luster if the team bows out early in postseason play. On the other side of the coin, a bad regular season record can be washed away by a strong run in the district and region tournaments.
Another important part of the district events are positioning for region play. Countless seasons have ended in the regional semifinals when teams stumble in the district and have to face a strong team they perhaps should have met for the region title.
Monday marks the first day of district play, which wraps up in Northeast Tennessee on Feb. 21.
Here’s a look at who’s favored to win in each of the area’s eight district events, four on the boys’ side and four for the girls.
BOYS 1-4A at Tribe Athletic Complex in Kingsport
Everybody is chasing Dobyns-Bennett, and it’s an uphill run.
The Indians are the most talented team in the league, they’re healthy, and appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.
However, second place is important. That team would potentially face a less-difficult opponent in the region semifinals, and could avoid D-B until the finals.
And here’s perhaps the most interesting thing about this tournament. Any team, two through five, could get that second spot — including last-place Science Hill, which is coming off an 80-59 whipping of No. 3 seed West Ridge on Tuesday.
David Crockett has shown good moments this year as has West Ridge. And Daniel Boone’s Jamar Livingston, the state’s leading scorer, gives the Trailblazers a chance.
1-3A at Treadway Gym in Elizabethton
There’s a thin margin for the favorite role for Tennessee High.
The Vikings handled Unicoi County twice, but lost to Sullivan East and Volunteer, and struggled again against the Falcons on Tuesday.
Unicoi County took care of everybody in the league except for the Vikings. And Sullivan East has won six of its last nine games to gain a dark horse role along with Volunteer, which is a handful of points away from what could have been a four-game winning streak.
Elizabethton can’t be counted out, playing on its home court.
1-2A at David Crockett in Jonesborough
South Greene solved Chuckey-Doak twice, and has won 9 of its last 11 games to earn the favorite role.
But Chuckey-Doak is lurking, and was only seven total points away from sweeping the Rebels in their head-to-head battles.
Johnson County and West Greene are both viable dark horse candidates.
1-1A at West Ridge in Blountville
Hampton is a clear-cut favorite.
If you take away the Class 4A and out-of-state losses, Hampton is 18-1 with the only setback against Class 3A Unicoi County.
North Greene and University High will settle the top-challenger argument in the semifinals. The Huskies took care of the Buccaneers twice this season.
GIRLS 1-4A
Don’t look now, but the most dangerous team in this event could be last-place Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Indians were 7-16, but have since defeated a good Greeneville team, thumped Science Hill and edged top-seeded David Crockett on the Lady Pioneers’ home court.
But let’s look at the big picture, and we can see Crockett is still favored. In fact, the loss to D-B could ruffle a few feathers and make the Lady Pioneers a bit ornery and tougher to beat. However, youth and lack of depth could make Crockett vulnerable.
Daniel Boone couldn’t handle Crockett, but the Lady Trailblazers are a 20-win team with the capability of making a run at the title.
West Ridge has been up and down with no more than two wins or losses in a row during the new year. But the Lady Wolves have won five of their last seven.
Science Hill has hit the skids of late, but can’t be counted out. The Lady Hilltoppers have enough firepower to get hot and make a serious run.
1-3A
Elizabethton is a lock-solid favorite after running through league play without a loss.
So the main drama in this event should be the battle for second place.
Tennessee High has two four-point wins over Unicoi County, but those may only mean a third meeting could be that much tougher.
Sullivan East has a couple of nice late-season wins over Tennessee High and Unicoi, but suffered a 28-point loss to Volunteer in between.
1-2A
It’s a tough road for teams as they try to chase powerful South Greene.
The only team to play the Lady Rebels a truly competitive game was Happy Valley, which lost by only three points on the road on Jan. 27. That’s good enough to make the Lady Warriors the dark horse, but they lost twice to Chuckey-Doak — although the most recent one was by just one point.
1-1A
Things are still up for grabs as Friday’s league games will decide positioning.
With a record of 23-1, Hampton should have already earned the favorite role. However, that one loss was against Cloudland and the teams meet again Friday. If the Lady Highlanders win again, they will enter the district tourney as the favorite.
North Greene is also on the horizon as a dark horse. And Unaka can’t be dismissed after its recent one-point upset of Cloudland.