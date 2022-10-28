The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field.

The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in the game’s final two minutes — without any timeouts — to claim a spine-tingling 34-32 victory over the stunned Indians, their 10th win in the last 11 games of the heated series.

