The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field.
The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in the game’s final two minutes — without any timeouts — to claim a spine-tingling 34-32 victory over the stunned Indians, their 10th win in the last 11 games of the heated series.
Heroic, do-it-all senior Tyler Moon scored the equalizer with just 10 seconds to the play, beating his man on a corner route and hauling in a perfect 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaysahn Swartz.
With kicker Max Turan poised to attempt the go-ahead extra point, holder Swartz slightly bobbled the snap and immediately improvised, using a quick reverse pivot and sprinting to the right pylon for a game-winning 2-pointer.
Although the finish was fast and furious and the stuff of legend, it’s that 91-yard drive — mostly through the air — that was the defining moment of this one.
“Once Tyler got hurt (Moon had to be helped from the field 4-5 times in the second half, fighting cramps), coach (Stacy Carter) was just saying we need guys to step up and make big plays,” Swartz said. “There were a few (passes) where I just got it up to give Tyler a chance when he was back in there, but we all just fought hard to move the football down and get in the end zone.”
That the Hilltoppers even had a chance was a shock, with D-B salting away the clock in the red zone with a 32-26 lead and the clock approaching two minutes. But the Tribe laid it on the ground and Kevin Smith recovered for Science Hill, giving the home team one last shot, starting at its own 9 with 2:27 to play.
“Everybody on the sideline, you could tell, people’s heads were kind of down,” Swartz said. “But coach Carter kept telling us not to lose fight, keep fighting, keep fighting.
“One we got that fumble, momentum changed and we put our foot on the gas.”
Hard-running Mikah Dukes provided good inside yardage to keep D-B honest defensively on the winning drive, and Swartz turned in a 12-yard scramble on a third-and-12 play from the SHHS 49. But it all mostly happened through the air.
Swartz, who was 11 of 15 on the night for 149 yards, hit 4 of 8 passes on the drive, including a 17-yard completion to Steven Famoyin, a 23-yarder to Emmett Watson and another 16-yard hook up with Moon.
The 16-yard TD play came on a third-and-10 throw to the back of the end zone.
“I had him beat,” Moon said. “It was a corner route so I faked the post and he bit on it and I just ran it and tracked the ball in. It was on the money.”
Moon was money all night despite being in and out of the game, running for 196 yards and catching five passes for 82 yards.
“A big shoutout to my trainers for helping me get back into the game all those times,” Moon said. “It was both of my calves and it was terrible.”