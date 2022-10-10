BLOUNTVILLE — Sunny Iacino netted five goals as West Ridge scored in bunches to defeat David Crockett 9-0 in the opening round of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves scored three goals in the first four minutes and four in the first 12. They opened the second half with two goals by Iacino in the first four minutes on their way to the mercy-rule victory.
Ironically, it wasn’t Iacino who got the scoring started. Instead, Ariyana Greene had a short boot off an assist from Emily Villalpando just 30 seconds in.
“It was nice to see our team come together,” West Ridge coach Emily Robinette said about her team’s fast start. “They had so much confidence moving the ball and attacking so much better.”
However, it wasn’t long until Iacino was on her way to a first-half hat trick. She scored an unassisted goal in the second minute and converted again off a beautifully placed cross by Greene in the fourth minute. Her goal in the 12th minute was off another assist by Greene.
With a 4-0 halftime lead, the Lady Wolves (5-9-1) stayed aggressive in the second half. Once again, they had a goal in the opening minute, this time by Iacino. She scored again less than four minutes later as Michaela Frazier assisted.
“All the girls have worked so hard — Ari, Raegan (Murphy) — all of them set me up for good things,” Iacino said. “The way they work reflects on how I perform, too. This is Ari’s first year playing and it’s crazy the amount of effort she’s put towards this. We came out where our momentum was deadly this game. We were working together and our chemistry was so good.”
Other players got goal-happy over the next few minutes as Summer Robinson scored off an assist from Jayden Carroll for a 7-0 lead. Skylar Mittelsteadt tapped in the next goal off a rebound before Frazier dribbled around the back end of the Crockett defense and punched in the final goal to end the contest in the 58th minute.
The Lady Wolves have a huge challenge with top-seed Science Hill up next on Tuesday at Indian-Highland Park, but they are glad to be in the semifinal round.
“We had five different people score,” Robinette said. “I’m proud of them, proud of what they accomplished. It’s nice to get such a rhythm going. We’ve got a big task tomorrow night, but we wanted to be a part of the final four and we’re in that group.”
It was a disappointing effort for the Lady Pioneers (4-10-1) although coach Bryan Barnett found some positives with the contributions of his seniors this season and knowing a talented eighth-grade class is coming up next season.
The Crockett senior class includes Rachel Webber, Kaylee Ray, Kendal Oster, Ella Brown, Alexis Shelton, Raven Dixon and Kayla Huff.
“There has been a family aspect with this team this season,” Barnett said. “It’s the first team since I’ve been here that just showed up and worked. There was no drama on this team, whatsoever. Just where some of them hadn’t played before, it was hard for them to get it together.
“This senior class, you have Rachel Webber on scholarship going to Milligan, and Raven Dixon has been a three-year starter. There’s not many who play with more passion that she does. I’m going to miss this class.”
District 1-AA tournament
Elizabethton 9, Unicoi County 0
ELIZABETHTON — Camdyn Garland had a hat trick, while Morgan Heaton and Kaiya Simmons each netted two goals as the Lady Cyclones ripped apart the Lady Devils.
Izzy Lewis finished with one goal and four assists, while Mollie Johnson accounted for the other goal and three assists.
Sullivan East 5, Volunteer 0
BLUFF CITY — Another hat trick was in store as Chippi Hamerycke tallied three of the Lady Patriots’ five goals. Jamye Crawford finished with a goal and assist and Anna Nagel netted the other East goal.
Makenzie Cox and Ella Littlejohn each had an assist, while Leah Hare had three big saves on her way to preserving the shutout.