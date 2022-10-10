BLOUNTVILLE — Sunny Iacino netted five goals as West Ridge scored in bunches to defeat David Crockett 9-0 in the opening round of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

The Wolves scored three goals in the first four minutes and four in the first 12. They opened the second half with two goals by Iacino in the first four minutes on their way to the mercy-rule victory.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you