ELIZABETHTON — Unicoi County bounced back from its first Upper Lakes Conference loss with a 70-59 win at Elizabethton on Friday night.

Grant Hensley fired in 23 points to lead the Blue Devils. Eli Johnson got by the defense for another 19 points and Lucas Slagle added 14.

