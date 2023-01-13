ELIZABETHTON — Unicoi County bounced back from its first Upper Lakes Conference loss with a 70-59 win at Elizabethton on Friday night.
Grant Hensley fired in 23 points to lead the Blue Devils. Eli Johnson got by the defense for another 19 points and Lucas Slagle added 14.
Mason Ball led the home team with 21 points. Nate Stephens picked up 15 points for the Cyclones, Dalton Mitchell 11 and Jackson Hobbs 10.
Sullivan East 76, Tennessee High 74
BRISTOL — The Patriots had a thriller for the second Friday night in a row.
Drake Fisher cut loose for 27 points and Tyler Cross had 21 as East upset its nearby rivals. Corbin Laisure contributed 13 points.
Creed Musick strung together a game-high 31 points to lead the Vikings. Colin Brown and Brandon Dufore scored 15 points apiece.
South Greene 60, Johnson County 46
GREENEVILLE — The Rebels protected the home floor with Jase Roderick scoring a team-best 15 points. T.J. Buckner was next with 13 and Andrew Thornburg scored 11.
Eli Dickens was the Johnson County’s offensive leader with 17 points.
Hampton 68, North Greene 52
BAILEYTON — Cadon Buckles knocked down 9 of 12 shots from the field and scored a game-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds as the Bulldogs earned a road win to break a tie for first place in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Michael Anspaugh had 14 points and five assists along with six blocks. Chance Point made 10 points, while Hayden Campbell finished with eight points and five blocks. Geno Carrico also scored eight points.
Jason Britton paced North Greene with 21.
University High 74, Cloudland 41
A.J. Murphy slashed through the defense for 23 points as the Bucs took care of business against the Highlanders.
Drew Finney totaled 11 points, followed by Jordan Carter with 10 points.
Eli Morgan was Cloudland’s high scorer for the game with 15 points and Ryan Sexton was next, totaling 12.
GIRLS Elizabethton 74, Unicoi County 36
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones continued to rip through the Upper Lakes Conference with a 36-8 halftime lead against the Lady Devils.
Lina Lyon led a balanced effort with 14 points. Reiley Whitson had a dozen points, followed by Marlee Mathena with 10 and Renna Lane netting nine.
Olivia Bailey led Unicoi County with 10 points.
South Greene 80, Johnson County 29
GREENEVILLE — Five South Greene players ended in double figures in the Lady Rebels’ rout of the Lady Longhorns.
Haley Susong led the Rebel charge with 18 points and Ryleigh Gregg was next with 16 points. Hailey Brooks finished with 13 points, while Madison Hensley and Jordyn Roderick each scored 10.
Tennessee High 64, Sullivan East 55
BRISTOL — Kendall Cross totaled 25 points, nine assists and four rebounds, and Anna Kate Kinch contributed 16 points in the Lady Vikings’ victory. Janell Tabor added nine points and nine rebounds.
Their efforts was needed as the Lady Patriots’ Jenna Hare scored 31 points, which included a 15-of-19 showing from the free-throw line.
Happy Valley 47, West Greene 41
MOSHEIM — Kadie Bailey had a game-high 19 points as Lady Warriors captured the Three Rivers Conference triumph. Marcida Moore tallied 13 points and Mailey Guy finished with 11.
Kinsley Ellenburg with 12 points and Madi Brown with 11 led West Greene.
Hampton 51, North Greene 45
BAILEYTON — The Lady Bulldogs survived a tough challenge from the Huskies to remain undefeated on the season.
Madi McClain produced 14 points to lead Hampton. Macy Henry came through with 13.
Sonya Wagner led North Greene with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Cloudland 66, University High 15
After racing to a 45-4 halftime lead, the Lady Highlanders cruised to the Watauga Valley win.
Izabella Christman set the tone with 26 points. Ella Benfield fired in 18.
Priya Lewis was University High’s high scorer with seven points.
Unaka 62, Chuckey-Doak 57
AFTON — Three days after passing the 2,500-point mark, Lyndie Ramsey continued to post big numbers by scoring 36 in the Lady Rangers’ win.
Haley Taylor also hit double digits with 11 points. The Lady Knights received 13 points from Saniah Atchison and 12 from Kennedy Brown.