KINGSPORT — Jake Carson threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns as Dobyns-Bennett defeated Oak Ridge 21-12 in non-conference football action Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Carson threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Russell and Peyton Franklin turned a screen pass into a 54-yard TD. Franklin also had a game-clinching, 26-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
The Indians were about to go up three scores at the end of the first half when a fumble turned the ball over to Oak Ridge and changed the momentum of the game. The Wildcats converted a field goal on the other end.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats scored on a Jai Hundley touchdown run and a safety. Hundley had 108 rushing yards to lead Oak Ridge and quarterback Ethan Garza threw for 109 yards.
The Indians will face Science Hill next Friday with the Region 1-6A championship on the line.
Cherokee 19, Volunteer 18
CHURCH HILL — The Chiefs stopped the Falcons on a 2-point conversion with 3:21 left and held on to win the battle of Hawkins County.
Cason Christian had pulled Volunteer within a point on a 1-yard TD run, but was stopped on the conversion play.
Noah Parvin had 109 yards on 26 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Riley Littleton had TD runs of 2 and 4 yards to give Volunteer a 12-6 halftime lead.
Cherokee’s other scores were courtesy of an 11-yard pass from Landon Jeffers to Aidan Wood and a 5-yard run by Jeffers.
Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7
GREENEVILLE — Brady Quillen completed 11 of 17 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Greene Devils to a blowout of the Hurricanes.
Quillen also accounted for 54 rushing yards and a TD. Adjatay Dabbs was his favorite target with six catches for 127 yards — and Carson Quillen and Mason Laws hauled in the scoring receptions.
Damien Short led the Greene Devils’ ground attack with 86 yards on 10 carries.
Ryan Adams paced Morristown East with 88 yards on 14 rushes. Easton Woody had a 15-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19
ELIZABETHTON — The Tigers rolled up 429 rushing yards in the victory over the Warriors.
Reagan Ensor scored on a 76-yard run and had 92 rushing yards overall to lead Happy Valley. Joseph Sowards finished with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown and Pedro Colunga added 44 yards.
The Warriors’ Bronson Norman had a 4-yard touchdown run.
Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7
AFTON — The Black Knights broke their single-game scoring record with the rout of the Huskies.
Cadin Tullock became Chuckey-Doak’s all-time leading passer for a season and a career. He fired four first-half touchdown passes.
Rio Little had a touchdown run and a 40-yard interception return for a score, while Brasen Murvin’s night included TD gallops of 74 and 53 yards. Brock Rush and Isaiah Treadway also had multiple TDs.