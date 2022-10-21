Football Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett

Dobyns-Bennett’s Peyton Franklin (22) carries the ball against Oak Ridge at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

 Todd Brase

KINGSPORT — Jake Carson threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns as Dobyns-Bennett defeated Oak Ridge 21-12 in non-conference football action Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Carson threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Russell and Peyton Franklin turned a screen pass into a 54-yard TD. Franklin also had a game-clinching, 26-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

