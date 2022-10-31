It’s a new season with new hopes, and last year’s playoff runs from Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland serve as a reminder it can be done for Northeast Tennessee teams.
But which team will make the deepest postseason penetration this year?
Here’s a look at which area squads stand the best chance of getting to Chattanooga for state-championships weekend in early December, along with the biggest potential obstacles.
80 PERCENT CHANCE
Hampton — The Bulldogs showed their mettle in their near-win against Class 5A Daniel Boone in Week 11. Hampton might be just as capable as it was last year. The biggest problem would be a semifinal against Tyner, which is ranked No. 1 and the favorite to win the Class 2A title.
Greeneville — It’s pretty clear-cut for the Greene Devils. They are ranked No. 1 and a strong favorite to win their fifth state title since 2010. The obstacle comes in the form of a potential quarterfinal showdown with Anderson County, which is ranked No. 2 and has been nipping at the heels of the Greene Devils and Elizabethton for many years.
40 PERCENT CHANCE
Elizabethton — If you look at the Cyclones’ record, it might be easy to dismiss their chances. But this is a different team from the one that couldn’t score and struggled to a 0-3 start. The obstacles are twofold: go to Anderson County for a second time this season and grab a different outcome from the previous 1-point overtime loss, and then hit the road for yet another postseason showdown against Greeneville.
33 PERCENT CHANCE
Daniel Boone — The Trailblazers are favored to reach the quarterfinals, but that’s where the biggest problem lives. Knoxville West is arguably the best team in the state, regardless of classification, so Boone would have its hands full at that spot.
20 PERCENT CHANCE
Dobyns-Bennett — The problems are multiple for the Indians. They are coming off a tough loss to rival Science Hill, but are literally two plays away from being undefeated. Also, even if they find a way to beat favored Maryville in the second round, Murfreesboro Oakland looms as a semifinal roadblock.
Science Hill — After establishing its passing attack as a legitimate game-winning threat against Dobyns-Bennett, the Hilltoppers look a little more dangerous for the postseason. But Maryville and Oakland are giants standing in the way.
LONGSHOTS
Class 5A — David Crockett must play Knoxville West first.
Class 3A — Alcoa is the biggest of road blocks for Unicoi County, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene.
Class 2A — Happy Valley and South Greene could struggle to stick around very long.
Class 1A — Coalfield and South Pittsburg are potential issues for Cloudland and Unaka.
FIRST-ROUND NOTES
Class 6A
Science Hill’s opponent, Bradley Central, started 5-0. But the Bears lost three of their last five, including runaway losses to Farragut and Maryville.
Dobyns-Bennett will face Bearden, which is coming off of two straight losses. But both were one-score games against quality opposition in Anderson County and Farragut.
Class 5A
Daniel Boone’s opponent, Halls, scored 99 total points in its two wins but had only 109 in eight losses.
David Crockett meets a Knoxville West team that posted four shutouts, held six opponents to a touchdown or less, and kept Maryville’s high-powered offense to 18 points.
Tennessee High’s opponent, Knoxville Central, had won five in a row before closing with a humbling 44-3 loss to Knoxville West.
Class 4A
Elizabethton will meet Carter, which has totaled 119 points in its last two games.
Class 3A
Unicoi County’s opponent, Gatlinburg-Pittman, beat everybody except Alcoa. That includes a 48-40 win over Hampton.
Johnson County will face Alcoa, which has won seven straight Class 3A state titles.
Class 2A
Hampton’s opponent, Oneida, allowed 42 points in three of its last four games.
Happy Valley will play Monterey, which has won six in a row and scored at least 28 points in each of those games.
Class 1A
Cloudland will meet Oakdale, which has scored 50 or more points three times this season.
Unaka’s opponent, Greenback, lost four games in a row in the middle of the season before bouncing back with three straight wins.
PROTECTING THE END ZONE
Daniel Boone slipped to the No. 7 spot in the final state rankings for points allowed.
The Class 5A Trailblazers gave up only 75 points, for average of 7.5 per contest. Class 1A Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering was first at 1.8 per game, posting eight shutouts in 10 games.
Memphis Fairley (5.7) was second, followed by Tyner Academy, Greeneville, Lipscomb and McKenzie. The Greene Devils finished with the area’s best defense at 6.8 points per game.
OFFENSIVE SUCCESS
Class 6A Oakland ended up as the top unit, scoring 47.7 points per game.
Haywood was second (47.0), followed by MASE, Fayetteville and McKenzie. No. 6 Chuckey-Doak led Northeast Tennessee with 45.2 points a contest.