The calendar has turned to October and that means one of Northeast Tennessee’s premier cross country meets is on tap.
The 50th annual Trailblazer Invitational returns to the rolling hills of Daniel Boone High School on Saturday as the historic meet celebrates a major milestone.
“It’s mind-boggling to think about,” Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “This is a meet that coach (Karl) Winkle started and it’s now into the 50th year.
“There’s a meet in Nashville that’s a little bit older, but they didn’t hold it in the COVID year, so we’re the longest running meet in the state. It says a lot for the school, the meet and the community as a whole.”
Races will begin bright and early as the varsity girls race is scheduled to go off at 8:30 a.m. and the boys will follow 45 minutes later.
The Trailblazer is the second-oldest and currently the longest consecutively running meet in all of Tennessee. The course also serves as a preview for many local schools to the Region 1 championships later this month.
“It’s fun to hear these coaches look forward to the meet,” Jeffers said. “Some coaches mark it as the last major competition before the postseason starts.”
As of Wednesday, 36 high schools were registered from four states with more than 680 entries for both boys and girls.
“Including all the middle school and other races, we have over 1,200 kids,” Jeffers said.
MUSSARD CHASING HISTORY
Dobyns-Bennett junior standout Luke Mussard is having one of the best seasons for a Kingsport runner in more than a decade. He obliterated the school record that had stood since 1990 and also became the second runner ever from Northeast Tennessee to break 15 minutes on a 5-kilometer course.
Last year’s team champion Brentwood Academy will not be making a return trip, but Huntsville (Ala.) will be making the journey up the interstate.
“Huntsville’s coach reached out to me and said they were on fall break in Washington, D.C. and they were going to run a race up there that they couldn’t find,” Jeffers said. “They’re going to come to our meet on their way back home, which works out really well for us.”
Individual pick: Luke Mussard, Dobyns-Bennett
Being a former Daniel Boone athlete and still running on the course some days during the week, Mussard knows the hills and turns like the back of his hand.
The course record by former Daniel Boone great Ben Varghese of 15:23.5 might be on thin ice when the gun goes off on Saturday. Mussard will attempt to become the first D-B male runner to win at Trailblazer since Charlie Epperson in 1993.
Team pick: Huntsville (Ala.)
The Panthers have one of the deepest squads that the Trailblazer Invitational has seen in many years. Huntsville — ranked second among all Alabama schools — has a team average of 15:48.7 and a 1-to-5 spread of about 71 seconds.
Boone has won eight team titles since 2011 and should be squarely in the hunt along with D-B.
HARD PICK FOR GIRLS
With the absence of D-B senior Autumn Headrick, who will be out of town on her official visit to Loyola-Chicago, the individual race suddenly becomes a bit more interesting.
Huntsville’s Ava McIntosh comes in with the best time, running 18:02.8 at her home meet back in September. The hills of East Tennessee, however, will make things considerably slower on Saturday.
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee has been on fire lately, garnering wins at Fender’s Farm and at the Randy Smith Classic in the last three weeks. Since January, Jessee has broken every school distance record for indoor track, outdoor track and cross country.
Look for Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield to be in the mix as well as she tries to become the first Lady Trailblazer to win the meet.
Individual pick: Makaleigh Jessee, Abingdon
Even though she may not be that familiar with the Trailblazer course, running hills is no big deal for Jessee.
No Abingdon runner has won the girls race since Colleen Crawford in 1995, but Jessee will be looking to change all of that when the gun goes off early in the morning on Saturday.
Team pick: Huntsville (Ala.)
The Lady Panthers have been tough all season, boasting a 19:24.6 average and a 1-to-5 spread of just under two minutes. The hills will be the great equalizer for local teams as teams like Abingdon, Dobyns-Bennett and defending champion Watauga (N.C.) could be in the mix late.
No Virginia squad and only two out-of-state teams — Myers Park (N.C.) in 2015 and Watauga last year — have ever won the girls team title in the 48 previous editions of the girls event.