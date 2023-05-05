One swing of the bat changed the entire complex of Friday’s opening game of the District 1-4A softball tournament for home-standing David Crockett.
Avery Hope’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth put the Lady Pioneers up for good in a 6-2 win over West Ridge and into Monday’s winners bracket game against Dobyns-Bennett — a 6-1 winner over Science Hill behind an impressive performance from Arizona State commit Julianne Tipton in the circle.
West Ridge falls into an elimination game against the Lady Hilltoppers on Monday as well.
All of Crockett’s runs came via the long ball as freshman Brylee Tullock had a two-run shot in the bottom of the third.
“That homer by Avery was a huge momentum boost for us and she was due,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “Avery had been struggling a little bit and she had gotten a base hit the first time, but it wasn’t her normal line drive shots. She was a little disappointed in that first at-bat and I told her to just relax and hit her pitch.”
Crockett pitcher Karly Honeycutt had a solid outing in the circle, throwing 110 pitches in the complete game and striking out five.
The Lady Wolves were held to seven hits and were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Most notably, West Ridge left runners at second and third in the fourth inning.
“Karly did a great job in the circle today,” Weems said. “I’m very proud of her and she did what we needed her to do.”
The Lady Wolves (18-19) also had another opportunity, but Katelyn Jamison was tagged out at the plate to end the sixth trying to score from second.
CROCKETT’S BIG FRAME
The fourth started off with a flurry for the Lady Pioneers (17-15) as Awna Kuykendall hit a bunt between third and the pitcher’s circle to reach safely.
With one out, Sydney Hodges reached on a single and Tullock was hit by a pitch to load the bases. On the second pitch of her at-bat, Hope took West Ridge pitcher Victoria Browder deep to left field to blow the game wide open.
Browder took the loss, but was efficient for West Ridge, throwing 66 pitches and only nine were for balls. She struck out three and allowed six hits, but Crockett was 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
“Our hits came with runners on bases,” Weems said. “That was the difference. (Browder) has pitched against us I think three times this year and we knew what she’s bringing every time and she’s a good one.”
Hope was the only Crockett player with multiple hits.
Camille Nottingham had two hits for West Ridge.
TRIBE PULLS AWAY LATE
Things were looking promising for Science Hill (6-26) after four frames, tying the game at one in the top of the frame.
Lady ’Toppers pitcher Isabel Meeks had held a dangerous D-B offense in check for four innings, but things unraveled in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Indians (20-8) scored five times in the frame, highlighted by bases-clearing double by nine-hole hitter Allie McConnlee, who went 3-for-3 on the night, with two outs. The final three runs of the frame came on that knock and it got the Tribe dugout excited.
“Allie is incredible and she’s just a freshman,” Tipton said. “She gets it done. There was a time where she wasn’t in the lineup and she really wasn’t getting it done. We looked at her and we told her that we believed in her. She’s the only freshman on varsity and that’s saying something because this is a competitive team with a lot of upperclassmen.”
Tipton finished the contest with nine strikeouts on 97 pitches, allowing just three hits. One of the key innings for the standout junior was in the fourth when the Lady ’Toppers got on the board thanks to a couple of errors and still had two runners on with no outs.
Tipton and company were able to get two tag outs at home and then a strikeout to end the threat.
“That was something that teams work on because you never really know when you’re going to be in that situation,” Tipton said. “It plays into how good this defense is and we’re a defensively solid team. When they head down the line to score, you throw straight to the plate and Payton Moore is a wall back there. She’s going to tag you out every single time.”
Savannah Hutchins also had two hits for the Lady Indians.
Lora Wilgus, Kaylee Pickering and Meeks had the three hits for Science Hill.