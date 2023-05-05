One swing of the bat changed the entire complex of Friday’s opening game of the District 1-4A softball tournament for home-standing David Crockett.

Avery Hope’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth put the Lady Pioneers up for good in a 6-2 win over West Ridge and into Monday’s winners bracket game against Dobyns-Bennett — a 6-1 winner over Science Hill behind an impressive performance from Arizona State commit Julianne Tipton in the circle.

