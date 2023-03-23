DANDRIDGE — West Ridge put up a fight — in the form of Andrew Hoover — but came up short against Division II Knoxville Catholic.
The Irish won 8-7 in high school baseball Thursday at Jefferson County’s field.
Hoover had a big game in the loss, going 4 for 4 with two homers and five runs batted in. Carter Gibson had two hits, including a home run, while Carson Tate was 2 for 4 for West Ridge.
Greeneville 4, Dobyns-Bennett 3
GREENEVILLE — Carson Norris hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning as Greeneville rallied to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Andrew Reilly singled twice for the Indians (1-6), who collected eight hits to Greeneville’s four. Turner Stout broke a 2-2 tie with his third-inning RBI single.
Unicoi County 10, Chuckey-Doak 0
ERWIN — Freshman Kolby Jones homered, had two hits, and earned the win on the mound for the Blue Devils.
Valentin Batrez had three hits for Unicoi while Tanner Berry, Brayden Hendrickson and Nicky Satterly two two hits apiece.
Sullivan East 11, University High 1
BLUFF CITY — Jake Witcher had three hits while Corbin Dickerson drove in three runs for the Patriots.
Ethan Winters and Connor McCormack each had two RBIs for East while Avery McCoy worked 5 2/3 innings on the mound with four strikeouts.
Tennessee High 6, Lebanon, Va. 1
BRISTOL — Ashton Leonard and Rylan Henard both recorded two hits, as Tennessee High (6-0) pushed across two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Kaleb Feathers struck out six and scattered five hits in the complete-game win.
Cherokee 16, South Greene 1
GREENEVILLE — Cole Putnal and Parker Travis homered and the Chiefs set the tone with a six-run first inning.
Travis finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs while Putnal had two hits. Gage Adkins went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Aidan Webb chipped in with three RBIs while Will Price drove in two more. Cherokee improved to 6-1 on the season.
Twin Springs, Va. 9, Hampton 3
HAMPTON — Ryan Horne went 2-for-3 with a double and led Twin Springs to victory in its season opener.
Kaleb Mullins batted in three runs for the Titans, who scored six runs in the fourth inning. Andrew Meyers and Clay Ross both doubled. Will Farmer struck out 14 in five innings to earn the win.
John Battle 7, Providence Academy 3
The Knights suffered their first loss of the season, giving up three runs in both the third and fourth innings.
SOFTBALL Elizabethton 10, Unicoi County 7
ERWIN — Kenidy Harris hit two of Elizabethton’s five home runs in the tough nine-inning victory.
The Lady Blue Devils rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the Lady Cyclones exploded for five runs in the top of the ninth to earn the win.
Emma O’Quinn’s sacrifice fly in the ninth was followed by Mollie Johnson’s two-run single and Harris’ two-run homer.
Ember Jensen wore it out with five hits in six at-bats, including a homer, for Elizabethton. Cheyenne Poiroux, Maely Ingram and Johnson each had three hits. Harris finished with two hits and three RBIs.
For the Lady Blue Devils, Keri Huskins had three hits and two RBIs while Destiny Bridges and Cami Peterson each added three hits. Sadie Williams homered, as did Ingram.
East Peoria 10, Science Hill 1 Warren County 6, Science Hill 3
MURFREESBORO — Lora Wilgus had two hits in the loss to East Peoria.
Against Warren County, Maddie Kelley and Isabel Meeks each collected two hits for Science Hill.
Patrick Henry, Va. 8, Unaka 6
ELIZABETHTON — Kendall Barton cut loose for four hits in the losing cause.
Lyndie Ramsey and Mattie Salyer each totaled three hits for Unaka.