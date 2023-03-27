KINGSPORT — Drew Hoover gained command of his breaking ball over the offseason. He quickly gained command of Dobyns-Bennett on Monday night.
The senior East Tennessee State signee threw six perfect innings, helping West Ridge collect a 6-0 win over the Indians at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Wolves (6-2, 1-1 District 1-4A) had already pushed across three runs when Hoover took the mound in the first inning. The left hander froze all three batters he faced, ending the game with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
“Last year, my fastball command was OK, but my breaking ball command was iffy,” Hoover said. “This year, I’ve really put it together.”
Hoover also batted in two runs, the first coming after Carson Tate had led off with a triple to the right-field wall. Tate then scored when Hoover sent a 2-1 pitch up the middle.
“That was big,” Hoover said. “Their pitcher (Andrew Reilly) is amazing. He’s going to be really good. He’s only a freshman, throws it really good, but to get on him early and get runs on the board in the top of the first was really big for us.”
Wade Witcher and Will Harris followed Hoover’s single with two more base hits, the latter scoring a run before Carter Gibson’s RBI sacrifice fly. The 3-0 score stood until the sixth inning.
WADE LEADS THE WAY
The Wolves collected 10 hits in the game and didn’t commit any errors, while the Indians (3-7, 0-3) had three miscues.
Witcher batted 3-for-4 and scored twice to lead West Ridge offensively.
“Wade’s been playing really well the last few weeks,” Wolves coach Michael Hoover said. “He’s probably known as the basketball player, and rightfully so. He’s a heck of an athlete … He’s a senior leader, just really happy for him and the work he’s put in, seeing him have some success.”
Tate went 2-for-5 with Jack Sarginger, Avery Horne and Brayden Barr each recording one hit. Horne scored in the sixth inning on Hoover’s second sacrifice fly.
Carter Osborne and Horne each drew bases-loaded walks in the seventh for West Ridge’s final two runs.
GROWING PAINS
Reilly, a lefty himself, pitched six innings and struck out three. One of the runs he allowed was unearned, but the Indians couldn’t find any kind of rhythm against Hoover.
Mason Kerkoff bunted for a leadoff single in the third inning, and Reilly took first base after being hit by a pitch. But Hoover’s third strikeout of the frame stranded both runners.
“I’d just like to see our guys make a few more plays in the field to help Andrew out … we’ve got to back him,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Credit to (West Ridge), good win for them.”
UP NEXT
The teams play again Tuesday at West Ridge, with first pitch at 6 p.m.