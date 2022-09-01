After the opening set in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference volleyball game at the Topper Palace, the Daniel Boone volleyball team was seeing red in bunches.

Science Hill took the match in four sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, behind a career night from junior outside hitter Autumn Holmes.

