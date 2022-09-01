After the opening set in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference volleyball game at the Topper Palace, the Daniel Boone volleyball team was seeing red in bunches.
Science Hill took the match in four sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, behind a career night from junior outside hitter Autumn Holmes.
The hard-swinging redhead tallied a career-high 28 kills to go along with 15 digs for another double-double on what has been an outstanding season so far for the highly touted prospect.
“I did fine, but I think I need to take a bigger role in the first set,” Holmes said. “We’ve lost the first set four games in a row now, so I need to take control knowing that it might happen again.”
Also pitching in for the Lady Hilltoppers (11-3, 4-0) were Addi Stables, who notched 10 kills while Ella Neal dished out 30 assists. Meaghan Kanaday finished with a double-double of 12 assists and 14 digs.
Molly Williams had big night defensively, notching 32 digs.
For Boone (3-8, 2-2), Taylor Brinn had eight kills to lead the offense. Addison Dietz and Abbie Huff had 12 and 10 assists, respectively.
Allie Davis led the way on defense with 27 digs while Kyleigh Bacon notched 13 digs.
Almost like clockwork, the Lady Hilltoppers had a slow start to the game. Late in the first set — after trailing for most of it — Science Hill seized control with a 23-22 lead.
The Lady Blazers had a response, however, coming out of a timeout and were able to steal the opening set.
“I feel like the first set is mostly nerves,” Holmes said. “We’re nervous because we hadn’t played (Boone) yet and we’re trying to get comfortable with how they play.
“In every set after that, we understood what they were going to do and we read them very well.”
In the second, Marin Ross had a standout service run to begin, winning the first nine points before Boone could get on the board.
Holmes went off in the second, flexing her power on the front row and showing steady improvement on the back row.
“Everyone did very well and our defense played great,” Holmes said. “We knew what they were going to do before they did it after the first set.”