WEEKLY HONORS

THE TOP 10

Unicoi County was the biggest mover in this week’s rankings, up two spots to No. 6.

Team W-L Prv 1. Dobyns-Bennett 3-0 1 2. Greeneville 3-0 2 3. Daniel Boone 3-0 3 4. Hampton 3-0 5 5. Science Hill 2-1 6 6. Unicoi County 3-0 8 7. David Crockett 2-1 4 8. Elizabethton 0-2 7 9. Chuckey-Doak 2-1 NR 10. Sullivan East 1-2 10

Top player

Jake Carson, Dobyns-Bennett

It was yet another impressive performance for the Indians’ senior quarterback in a 42-14 whipping of Morristown East.

Carson connected on 16 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive unit

Science Hill Hilltoppers

Take away a 45-yard pass on a nicely executed play by West Ridge, and Science Hill’s dominant performance was even more eye-opening in a 49-7 win.

In the other 36 plays for the Wolves, the Hilltoppers allowed only 57 yards for an average of 1.6. Put in perspective, a team could run six plays at that average and still not have a first down.

The Hogs Award

Unicoi County Blue Devils

The Big Blue Blocking Crew was knocking folks around all night in a 35-14 win over Madison, N.C.

In 28 rushing attempts, the offensive line created room for 254 yards, an average of 9.1. The pass blocking was sealed tightly as well, allowing seven completions in nine attempts.