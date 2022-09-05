It will be a guaranteed college atmosphere when Elizabethton meets Daniel Boone on Friday night.
What is not guaranteed is history repeating itself.
These longtime competitors will meet for the 37th time in a game that will be played at East Tennessee State University’s Greene Stadium. The game was moved to the college venue because the lighting isn’t ready at Boone’s new turf field, and a Saturday afternoon game likely wouldn’t attract the kind of attendance this game can draw on a Friday night.
History says the Cyclones will find a way to win this game, but 2022 results suggest an extremely tough challenge. Boone has only beaten Elizabethton two times in 36 meetings. The first was in the 2005 playoffs, a 35-28 decision, and the next was 14-7 in 2012. Both of those games were on the Trailblazers’ home field.
This time, Boone is 3-0 on the season and looks like one of the best teams in the state in Class 5A. The Trailblazers have outscored three opponents by a combined margin of 129-7. Meanwhile, Elizabethton has scored just seven points in two games while surrendering 38.
Also, Boone came very close to beating Elizabethton in each of the last two meetings: 20-13 last year and 23-21 with the Cyclones blocking a short last-minute field goal attempt to preserve the 2020 victory.
There is a silver lining for the Cyclones as their strength of schedule far surpasses that of Daniel Boone. But the bad news is the Trailblazers’ defense and special teams are their strengths. When the Cyclones get the ball, they will likely face a long field against a rock-tough defense — unless they can force Boone into turnovers.
It’s an important game for the Trailblazers, who need to maintain momentum with the meat of their schedule coming up: Morristown West, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Science Hill, Tennessee High, David Crockett and Hampton. That’s a tough road.
It’s also a key game for the Cyclones, who could find a winning season in jeopardy if they fall to 0-3 with Anderson County and Rhea County still on the slate and only nine games scheduled.
JAKE CARSON
No quarterback in Northeast Tennessee has stepped up at a higher incline than Dobyns-Bennett’s Jake Carson.
The 6-foot-6 senior has been a picture of precision and efficiency through three games. He has completed 42 of 58 passes for 72.4 percent. That’s outstanding, and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions is equally good. He’s averaging 207 yards per game with 622 total.
If Carson continues to play at this level, the numbers should continue to pile up over the next two weeks as the Indians will be heavily favored against David Crockett on Friday and West Ridge on Sept. 16.
HOW WE VOTED
Here’s a look at how the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 4. Dobyns Bennett
Class 5A — 3. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 2. Greeneville
Class 3A — 5. Unicoi County, 9. Chuckey-Doak
Class 2A — 1. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Elizabethton vs. Daniel Boone
The Cyclones must find a way to move the ball consistently through the air, which will be a challenge against a fast, hustling Trailblazers’ defense.
Cloudland at Hampton
The Bulldogs showed mettle with last week’s come-from-behind win over Avery County while the Highlanders haven’t found their footing yet.
But this is a good rivalry even though Hampton has dominated with 18 wins in the last 20 meetings.