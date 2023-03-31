Down by two runs with the bottom of the order coming up, Science Hill’s win streak was in jeopardy.
And then it wasn’t.
The Hilltoppers got clutch at-bats from Jet Swartz and Josh Marmo before leadoff man Landon Smelser capped the stirring comeback with a walk-off double for a 10-9 baseball win over Christiansburg, Virginia, on Friday night in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Smelser said his approach for the final at-bat was simple.
“I was just trying to think, stay inside the ball, and really just putting the ball in play,” Smelser said. “We just had one out, so I was trying to do what I could possibly do.”
It was the 12th straight win to start the season for the Hilltoppers, but they were unable to extend the steak in the nightcap against Jefferson County. The Patriots scored four times in the sixth inning to tie the game before getting the winning run on a dropped fly ball with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. The final score was 5-4.
GOOD FINISH
With runners on second and third and nobody out, Swartz lined a deep fly ball to center field for a sac fly. It cut Christianburg’s lead to 9-8.
Marmo came up and slashed a single to right field to tie the game.
That brought Smelser to the plate, and he ripped a ball into the right-center field gap with Marmo racing home from first base.
“I was pretty sure it was in the gap,” Smelser said. “It felt pretty good off the bat. We kept our integrity and didn’t give up.”
Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said the lower part of the lineup produced when needed the most.
“Those guys delivered,” he said. “Josh Marmo got a huge hit, and also the sac fly by Jet Swartz to get those two runs home. It was a great team effort.”
FIGHTING BACK
Down 7-1, the Hilltoppers rallied behind big hits from Jackson Berry and Nate Conner in the bottom of the third. Berry had an RBI triple, and Conner followed with a towering homer over the left field fence.
Science Hill cut it to 7-5 on Smelser’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly.
Conner finished with two hits and three RBIs while Smelser had two hits and two RBIs. Major Osbolt and Jake Bedard also had multiple hits.
BIG INNING
Christiansburg got the jump on the Hilltoppers with a six-run third inning.
Mason Self got things started with a solo home run for a 2-1 lead. Gavin Dow later added a two-run single to make it 5-1. Self’s second at-bat of the inning was a two-run single to make it 7-1.
The Hilltoppers couldn’t solve Self, who was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, a walk, and a hit by pitch.