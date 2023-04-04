It was a good day for Science Hill’s Ryan Smith as he hit the ball, threw well, and got the best defensive present a pitcher can have.
Smith had a two-run homer, three hits, got the win on the mound, and enjoyed watching his teammates turn a triple play behind him in a 6-0 baseball win over Daniel Boone at Mabe Field on Tuesday.
It was the second straight win over the Trailblazers for the Hilltoppers (15-1 overall) as they took command of the Big Five Conference race with a league mark of 7-0. Boone (7-4 overall) slipped to 2-2 in the conference.
Smith said good hitting can boost his overall game, but he tries to keep it in a different mental box from pitching.
“I kind of separate it,” he said. “If I mess up on the mound, I can’t think about it when I’m hitting. And if I mess up hitting, I can’t think about it on the mound.”
Smith worked 5⅓ innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits, walked four, and struck out six.
Freshman Cole ReSue provided relief help, putting out a fire in the bottom of the sixth inning. He entered with the bases loaded and struck out both batters he faced with a total of only nine pitches.
“ReSue, he’s a stud,” Smith said. “I knew he would go out there and get the job done.”
GAME CHANGER
Daniel Boone started the second inning on a good note. Ethan Roller walked and Slader Tinker’s fly ball to right field was dropped, putting runners on first and second.
But a hit and run turned sour for the Trailblazers. Jaiden Henry lined the ball toward second baseman Jet Swartz. After catching the ball a few inches off the ground, Swartz made a heads-up play. He made a quick turn and fired to shortstop Jake Bedard to nail the lead runner. Bedard’s throw to first base was easily in time to get the third out of the rare play.
“That was a heck of a play,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “Jet was heads up to go to (second base) immediately. They basically turned a double play after he caught the ball, but it was a triple play because he caught it in the air. It was a great play.”
Boone coach Scott Hagy said it was just one of those things.
“Jaiden blistered the ball, but it wasn’t a great job of baserunning by any stretch,” Hagy said. “They should know to freeze and we didn’t. And they turned it. When a triple play gets turned it may not be your day.”
Since a triple play is rare, how much more unusual are five outs in three batters on just six pitches? After the triple play, Science Hill’s Jackson Berry reached on an error in the next inning. He was quickly erased when Boone turned a double dip on the next batter.
LEADERS
Landon Smelser and Caden Torraca each totaled two hits for the Hilltoppers.
Berry had a two-run double while Nate Conner added an RBI double.