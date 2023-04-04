FE93BCA8-F3B0-463A-B82C-2B7332945AFB.jpeg

Science Hill’s Ryan Smith celebrates his two-run homer as he rounds third base in Tuesday’s game at Daniel Boone.

 By DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

It was a good day for Science Hill’s Ryan Smith as he hit the ball, threw well, and got the best defensive present a pitcher can have.

Smith had a two-run homer, three hits, got the win on the mound, and enjoyed watching his teammates turn a triple play behind him in a 6-0 baseball win over Daniel Boone at Mabe Field on Tuesday.

