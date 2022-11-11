History says Science Hill will have trouble against Knox Farragut on Friday night.
But the Hilltoppers also have a chance to make history.
In Friday night’s TSSAA Class 6A football playoff game, the Hilltoppers will host a team they have defeated only one time in school history. However, if they win they will reach the state quarterfinals for just the fourth time ever.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tipton Stadium.
Science Hill enters with a three-game winning streak and a record of 7-4. The Admirals (9-2) have won eight straight games since back-to-back losses against Class 5A powerhouse Knoxville West and Class 6A power Maryville.
This game is a rematch of last year’s thrilling 57-56 double-overtime battle.
The Hilltoppers and Admirals have met nine times with Farragut coming out on top in eight of those meetings.
“I don’t think the kids look at it, but we have had trouble with (the Admirals), no doubt on that,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said.
The good news? This year’s matchup is a good one because of the Hilltoppers’ size on the offensive line.
“We’re way bigger with our offensive line against their defensive front,” Carter said. “That matchup should be good.”
OFFENSIVE SUPERLATIVES
Over the last two weeks, Science Hill has rushed for 695 yards — including 381 against Bradley Central in the first round of the playoffs.
“I think we can move the ball against Farragut,” Carter said.
But Farragut can counter with a high-powered offense. Quarterback Luke Johnson has thrown for 2,097 yards and 23 touchdowns. Running back Elijah Gibbs has rushed for 1,164 yards and 17 scores. Receiver Ashton Auker has totaled 817 yards and 10 touchdowns. Landis Davila has 635 yards and seven scores.
“Their execution is really good,” Carter said. “I wouldn’t say like Maryville, but kind of like Maryville. And their quarterback throws it well. It’s a good bunch.”
Carter said his defense will be challenged.
“I think our defense has played well all year,” Carter said. “We’ve faced teams that throw it and have done well, like we did against Powell.”
Science Hill counters with standout Tyler Moon leading the way. He has scored 24 touchdowns, ranking in a tie for No. 2 on the school’s all-time list. He’s four scores behind record-holder Gary Adams in 1988.
Moon has 900 yards rushing and 400 receiving. Javin Chester has rushed for 862 while Mikah Dukes has 544.
Quarterback Jaysahn Swartz has thrown for 708 yards and rushed for 366.
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
Jack Alley (107 tackles) and Jay Smiley (112 tackles) lead the Admirals defense. Brice Fontenot has seven sacks.
“Alley is a really good defensive player,” Carter said.
Science Hill counters with a defensive unit that has been solid in all of the team’s wins. The Hilltoppers held four opponents to one score, and controlled last week’s game against Bradley Central.
Over the last four weeks, Science Hill held each of its opponents to under 300 yards of offense.
Matthew Marsh leads the team with 84 tackles, followed by Baylor Necessary with 74.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Farragut kicker Reese Keeney has booted through all 46 of his extra-point attempts. He’s also four of six on field goals with a long of 46 yards. He has 52 touchbacks on 65 kickoffs, and averages 41.8 yards per punt.
“They have a really good kicker,” Carter said.
Science Hill’s Max Turan has made 31 of 32 extra-point attempts while also hitting on four of six field-goal attempts. In a notable difference from Farragut, the Hilltoppers do not have a touchback on 54 kickoffs.