Perhaps Science Hill didn’t want to play the Hurricanes in hurricane weather.
Priorities have been the central focus this week as Science Hill’s weather-induced schedule change cost a day of preparation.
“Everything has been jammed up, so you try to find your priorities,” Hilltoppers’ football coach Stacy Carter said. “I’ve been working to find out what we really need to hit and trying to make adjustments.”
Moved to Thursday night because of the expected impact of Hurricane Ian remnants, the Hilltoppers will host Morristown East in a Region 1-6A contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Tipton Stadium.
It’s an important game for the Hilltoppers, who can stay tied for first place with either Dobyns-Bennett or Jefferson County with a win. The Indians and Patriots play Friday in Dandridge. Science Hill is 2-0 in league play while East has lost both of its region contests.
In other games moved to Thursday, Sullivan East will travel to take on Elizabethton while Chuckey-Doak visits Unicoi County in a Region 1-3A first-place battle.
MORRISTOWN EAST (1-4) at SCIENCE HILL (3-3)
Carter said his team shouldn’t look at the Hurricanes record and feel comfortable.
“We had a hard time with them last year,” Carter said. “We had difficulty moving the ball, even though they were struggling at the time last year. And they have six starters returning on defense.”
They also return quarterback Eli Seals.
“(Coach) Caleb (Slover) likes to throw it,” Carter said. “I saw passes down the field against Dobyns-Bennett, and they were moving the ball. If (Slover) sees something open, his kid can get it there and he will have guys open. He knows that part of the game.”
Science Hill counters with a run-based offensive approach. Carter picks certain opportunities for the passing game.
“We’re physical up front and that really helps,” Carter said. “And we have two running backs who run well (Javin Chester and Mikah Dukes). And (receiver/quarterback) Tyler Moon can run it against anybody.”
Carter hinted the Hilltoppers will likely use more of the option game moving forward, to force the defense to cover more ground.
SULLIVAN EAST (2-4) at ELIZABETHTON (1-4)
If points were the only thing that mattered in football, the Patriots would likely be boasting a better record.
But while the offense has put up 34 points a game, the defense has allowed 36 a contest. And now East faces a Cyclones’ team that has found its offensive identity, putting 81 points on the board in the last two games after scoring only seven in the first three.
“Elizabethton is very talented,” Patriots’ head coach J.C. Simmons said. “The line is tough and physical, and (the Cyclones) have playmakers at all skill positions. They run their offense at a high level and execute their game plan. Their defense is very talented and physical as well.”
For the Patriots to have a shot at beating the Cyclones for the first time in 15 years — the last 10 meetings have been at least four-touchdown margins — they will likely need to play a pretty clean game.
“We have to execute our game plan and take care of the football,” Simmons said. “We need to limit mental mistakes and turnovers. And we have to make plays when they are there.”
CHUCKEY-DOAK (4-1) at UNICOI COUNTY (6-0)
The role of favorite lands on the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils’ side of the field, but the Black Knights are on the verge of being ranked, slotted at No. 11 in the most recent poll.
Unicoi head coach Drew Rice said Chuckey-Doak will bring talent to the field.
“They have a lot of athletes they try and get the ball to in a number of different ways,” Rice said. “They have a good running back we are going to have to account for at all times.”
Brasen Murvin is the Black Knights’ leading rusher (601 yards) while quarterback Cadin Tullock has thrown for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Unicoi has a good running back as well with Nehemiah Edwards having totaled 1,259 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
The Blue Devils broke a two-game losing streak to the Black Knights with last year’s 20-12 decision.
“It has been back and forth the last three years,” Rice said. “Our guys know they present a huge challenge. We need to have great effort and focus in all three phases of the game.”