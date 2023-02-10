Whether defense wins any championships for Science Hill this season remains to be seen, but it sure beat Greeneville on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers, short-handed on offensive firepower, locked in with perhaps their best defensive effort of the season. The end result was a 38-36 basketball shocker over the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Greene Devils.
It seemed like everywhere the Greene Devils turned on offense, there was a Hilltoppers’ player in their face. All night long.
“We’ve been talking about defense all year long,” Science Hill head coach Jon Higgins said. “We work on it in practice every day for an hour, hour and a half. I told them in the locker room, this is all that hard work. We are starting to experience some of the fruits of our labor on the defensive end. They’re starting to believe, and they’re starting to trust the process.”
It gave Science Hill (7-21) a three-game winning streak and perhaps a different outlook for next week’s District 1-4A tournament. It was the same Greeneville team that recently defeated District 1-4A top seed and defending Class 4A state champ Dobyns-Bennett — and the Greene Devils had won 11 of their last 12 games.
Jaysahn Swartz made both ends of a one-and-one opportunity with 0.5 second left on the clock — the first one hitting the rim four times before falling through the net.
“Just had to stay calm and knock the first one down,” Swartz said. “Confidence is key.”
Higgins said Swartz has been there and done that.
“He is QB1,” Higgins said with a smile. “He’s QB1 of a team that made it to the state quarterfinals. I’m sure Jaysahn knows about pressure. But still, for him to step up and make that free throw, where the gym was as loud as it had been all night, shows a lot about his heart and toughness.”
In the girls game, Greeneville ran away early and emerged with a 66-38 victory.
A TIGHT BATTLE
Science Hill’s boys led nearly the entire game, but Greeneville came up with an offensive rebound on a missed free throw with a little over a minute left. And Trey Thompson stuck it back in the bucket for a 34-33 lead.
But on the next possession, Carter Skeen — who had missed a couple of good looks from distance on recent possessions — caught a pass, set and knocked the bottom out of the net with a minute to go for a 36-34 lead.
“That’s Carter Skeen,” Higgins said. “He’s a real confident young man. I’m never going to try to keep a kid from shooting the ball, especially if it’s in rhythm. He caught it in rhythm, felt confident about it, and let it rip.”
Skeen finished with eight points.
Greeneville tied the game at 36-36 and then got the ball back off a Science Hill turnover with 20 seconds remaining. After running the clock down, the Greene Devils missed an open look from the foul line with five seconds left. Swartz beat a Greeneville defender to the ball and got hit in the legs.
“I saw the ball come off the rim, and coach tells us in practice, ‘Go get it, go get it,’ ” Swartz said. “Fifty-fifty ball, I just went and got it.”
Science Hill got this win without leading scorer Brady Lawson and without Oliver Peterson, and without a single player reaching double digits in scoring. Lawson and Peterson are expected back for Monday’s district elimination game against Daniel Boone.
Greeneville was led in scoring by Thompson, who finished with 12 points. The Greene Devils fell to 17-11 on the season.
LADY GREENE DEVILS RULE
Greeneville jumped out to a 14-point lead after one quarter and never looked back in the convincing win.
Lauren Bailey set the tone, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the first quarter as Greeneville eventually built a 24-6 lead early in the second quarter. The Lady Greene Devils led 35-15 at the break and continued to pull away.
Chloe Marsh added 12 for Greeneville while Kayla Jobe added 10.
For Science Hill, Kierra Whitney was the high scorer with eight points.