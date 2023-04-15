It has been a resounding start to the baseball season for Science Hill, and the Hilltoppers continued their move toward the best-out-of-the-gates mark in school history — thanks to a terrific performance from the bullpen.
On Saturday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Hilltoppers took down Bearden in a 7-4 decision. It was the 20th win in 21 games for Science Hill, which would need five more victories to tie the 1999 squad that started 25-1.
In this victory, it was a five-run first-inning burst that provided all of the runs the Hilltoppers would eventually need.
“That was a good start, and then (the Bulldogs) came storming right back,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Ryan Edwards said. “But, man, our bullpen was fantastic today. Those guys all went out there and did their jobs.”
Science Hill got superb relief work from Noah Hazell, Cole ReSue, Austin Denham and Caden Wells. They combined for six scoreless innings, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
“You have to have depth of pitching,” Edwards said. “But the fourth game of the week, I don’t want to use the top guys with big conference games coming up. I have top guys in the bullpen, too, but you have Ryan Smith and Nate Conner, proven guys, you don’t want to use them on Saturday.”
Bearden lost to Science Hill for the second time this season and fell to 16-6 overall.
WINNING A LOT
Science Hill senior Jet Swartz said a big reason for the good start is togetherness.
“I think we’re like a big family,” Swartz said. “We’re like a big brotherhood, and I love it. We’re all like best friends out here. We play well together.”
The Hilltoppers started the season with 12 straight wins before a one-run loss. Their current winning streak stands at eight. But that will be tested this coming week with a two-game set against West Ridge followed by rival Dobyns-Bennett.
READY FROM THE GET-GO
Science Hill kicked off with a five spot in the bottom of the first inning. Swartz had the big hit with a ripped two-run double to the left-center field gap.
“I was just sitting fastball and waiting for the fastball, and I didn’t miss it,” Swartz said.
Also, Ryan Smith had an RBI double, Jake Bedard drove in a run with a hit, and Bennett Baines added an RBI single.
Bearden rallied with four runs in the top of the second inning. Kyle Moss had the key hit with a bases-loaded double that plated two runners.
PUSHING THE NARRATIVE
Science Hill expanded its slim advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning. Landon Smelser started the rally with a one-out triple. He came around to score on Jackson Berry’s single.
Another run scored on a play with two errors by the Bulldogs, making it 7-4.
LEADERS AT THE PLATE
Smelser finished with two hits, both of the extra-base variety. Berry added two hits while Ryan Smith added two doubles.