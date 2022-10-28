Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur is increased.

Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.

