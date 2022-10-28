Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur is increased.
Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
“Some nights it’s your night, and these guys persevered all year,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “We got fortunate. Let’s go ahead and say what it is. We got the breaks when we needed to.
“That’s two teams that played their hearts out. It was great to be a part of that game.”
It was the fourth straight win for the Hilltoppers in this century-old rivalry and the 10th in the last 11 years. Science Hill finished with a perfect 5-0 mark in region play and will take a 6-4 record into next week’s home playoff game against Bradley Central. For the Indians, who entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state, it was their second loss in 10 games. They will play host to Bearden in the first round of the playoffs.
“They made the plays at the end,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “They did the things they had to do to win, and we didn’t. Our kids fought really hard all night and I’m proud of them. But we’ve got to find ways to win that game.”
THE PLAY
It was third and 10 from the D-B 16-yard line with 16 seconds remaining, and the Hilltoppers dialed up a summer idea.
“(Coach) Matt Eads called it real quick,” Carter said. “It was something we hadn’t run since 7-on-7. We ran two digs and a corner and got (Moon) open. It was just a great call. It wasn’t me. Matt Eads.”
Moon broke free toward the corner of the end zone, and quarterback Jaysahn Swartz’s pass was on target. Moon caught the ball as he was falling down in the end zone, tying the score at 32-32 with 10 seconds left on the clock.
“I broke in for the post to get him to bite and ran to the corner,” Moon said. “I didn’t see the ball at first, but then I saw it coming out of the air. I just had to track it and come down with it.
“It was incredible. Everybody was all over me. I kept saying there’s 10 seconds left and the game isn’t over.”
Indeed. The Hilltoppers had to convert the extra point, and D-B had blocked a short field goal attempt earlier in the game. The snap wasn’t true, and it looked like overtime.
“It was a bad snap and he didn’t get it down,” Carter said. “I thought it was overtime. Butter made a heck of a play after that.”
Swartz spun around and raced for the corner of the end zone, barely beating the defender for the successful, and game-winning, 2-point conversion.
SHOCKING TURN OF EVENTS
D-B was salting away the win with a 32-26 lead and the clock under three minutes. A run to the 9-yard line would have left third and short and the Hilltoppers didn’t have any timeouts remaining.
Unfortunately for the Indians, a fumble gave the Hilltoppers one last chance.
It was stunning to watch the Hilltoppers work the two-minute drill like a team that had been passing all season. And they somehow accomplished the nine-play drive despite getting sacked twice while the clock was ticking.
“We did 91 yards,” Moon said. “I was proud of my teammates.”
MOON SHINES AT NIGHT
No. 5 for the Hilltoppers was simply fantastic, totaling 327 all-purpose yards. He carried 14 times for 196 yards, caught five passes for 82 yards, and totaled 49 yards on kick returns.
Oh, and he scored all four of Science Hill’s touchdowns.
“He played outstanding,” Carter said. “I think he’s the best player in the league. I think he might have showed that tonight. We used him in a lot of different ways. It was great.”
And Moon did it despite repeatedly leaving the game with cramps.
“The coaches were telling me to take my time and I would be back,” Moon said. “I just kept working, and the cramps finally went away at the end of the game.”
OTHER KEYS
Swartz was also a big factor, hitting on 11 of 15 passes for 149 yards. He carried 13 times for 34 yards.
Kicker Max Turan also came up big, hitting field goals of 32 and 36 yards that kept Science Hill in position to win at the end.
D-B
STANDOUTS
Jake Carson had a nice game, hitting 13 of 21 throws for 158 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Included in the mix was a 56-yard strike to Dakari Dixon that put D-B ahead 29-26 in the third quarter.
Titan Thomas booted a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Indians a 32-26 advantage.
FIRE
WORKS FROM THE GET-GO
Dobyns-Bennett struck first, getting a 75-yard kickoff return from Hayden Russell to start at the Science Hill 15-yard line. Six plays later, Carson found Russell from six yards out to make it 7-0.
The Hilltoppers answered with their own explosive play as Moon got into the jet stream for an 81-yard touchdown run to tie the game just three minutes in.
On the ensuing kickoff, D-B fumbled and Science Hill recovered — after a call reversal by the officials. The third of three runs by Moon was a 1-yard scoring play to give the Hilltoppers a 14-7 lead.
The Indians answered with a 64-yard drive, capped off by a 10-yard middle-screen touchdown pass from Carson to Peyton Franklin.
Science Hill couldn’t punch it in on the next series and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Turan.
D-B got it back, and Peyton Brooks burst up the middle for a 42-yard score and a 21-17 lead for the Tribe.
Science Hill punted and D-B fumbled it back, setting up a Hilltoppers’ drive that culminated with a 36-yard field goal from Turan.