JOHNSON CITY — When the lights come on, William Hagemeier is front and center.

The Science Hill junior pole vault sensation dazzled once again at Saturday’s Section 1-AAA outdoor track and field championships, setting a meet, facility and Northeast Tennessee all-time record at Kermit Tipton Stadium by clearing 15 feet, 6 inches on his first attempt.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you