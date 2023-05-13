JOHNSON CITY — When the lights come on, William Hagemeier is front and center.
The Science Hill junior pole vault sensation dazzled once again at Saturday’s Section 1-AAA outdoor track and field championships, setting a meet, facility and Northeast Tennessee all-time record at Kermit Tipton Stadium by clearing 15 feet, 6 inches on his first attempt.
He shattered the meet record of Oak Ridge’s Nathan Parkhurst at 15-3 that had stood since 1999.
“I’ve wanted 15-6 for quite a few weeks now and I’m glad it finally happened,” Hagemeier said. “I had never attempted (16 feet) until today and I’m glad I got the reps in on it. That’s what happened with 15 feet at first because I cleared 14-6 and missed at 15.
“I didn’t take missing 15 feet very well and the next time, I went out there and crushed it.”
Teammate Carter Brademeyer finished second with a clearance of 14-6. Dobyns-Bennett senior Jesse Vaughn — last season’s state runner-up — missed qualifying as he finished fifth with a clearance of 13 feet.
Section 1 is by far the hardest pole vaulting region in the state for boys as the top four all cleared 14 feet and have the potential to take four of the first five spots at the state meet.
“The way that Tennessee’s state track meet sets up makes no sense whatsoever,” Hagemeier said. “There’s two or three people from Section 2 that cleared 10-6 and will be going to the state meet. That was almost our opening height today. We have two guys at our section meet that cleared 14 feet and will not be at the state meet.”
The top four finishers in each individual event and relay qualified for the Class AAA state meet in Murfreesboro.
In all, eight meet records were broken — including all the boys relays — and another was tied on what was a great day for running and jumping.
Farragut won the boys title with 121 points — its first sectional title since 2001 — while Maryville won the girls with 101 points.
WATSON LIGHTS IT UP
To start off the day, Science Hill junior Emmett Watson won the long jump with a leap of 23-4½, which was a half-inch off of tying the meet record.
He dazzled in the 400-meter dash as he usually does by winning in a school-record 47.84 seconds. He shattered the previous record by a half-second and was four-tenths of a second off of the meet record.
Watson was also the first Northeast Tennessee runner to break 48 seconds for the one-lapper since Bryce Barrett (D-B) did so in 2015.
“I knew today wasn’t going to be a cakewalk,” Watson said. “I had a lot of people coming after me, so I just went out there and ran. I give all the glory to God that I was able to come out with a win.
“I knew the Maryville kids were going to bring it, so I was just pacing off of them. It was a real race out there and I haven’t gotten that all season.”
What makes it all even better is that Watson will get to go to state as an individual after finishing fifth in the section last year.
“It feels so good to get to state as an individual,” Watson said. “I’m so happy with the way my season has gone and it’s going to be a war at the state in everything.”
On the 4x400 relay, Watson nearly came back on Maryville from down 30 meters when he got the baton. His split was an impressive 46.83, but it still wasn’t enough to catch the Red Rebels as the Hilltoppers were second in 3:17.68.
The Hilltoppers' quartet of Owen Johnson, Easton Miller, Rylan Jordan and Watson crushed the Northeast Tennessee all-time record that was previously held by D-B from 2014.
Watson was the third leg on the runner-up 4x200 relay team for the 'Toppers that crossed the line in 1:27.31, which also included Kendal Bumpass, Jordan and Miller. The mark bests the previous Northeast Tennessee all-time best (1:27.93 by D-B), which had stood since 1971.
MUSSARD SPEARHEADS TRIBE ATTACK
D-B junior Luke Mussard showed out on Saturday, anchoring the Tribe’s 4x800 relay team that clocked a meet record of 7:52.52 — breaking Hardin Valley’s record from two years ago by one-tenth of a second.
Dane Sullins, Caleb Hagood and Gavin Thomas were the other three legs of the relay.
“The plan was to just stay attached and qualify today,” Mussard said. “We weren’t going for any sort of record. We wanted to be in the top four, which ended up being super fast today.”
All four qualifying teams broke eight minutes for the first time in meet history, which dates back 93 years.
Mussard came back in the 1,600 to win, clocking 4:17.37 and closing the final two laps in 2:02. He didn’t qualify in the 3,200, but will get a shot to win what might be his best event.
“The second lap had slowed to about a 69 or 70 and I got boxed, so I swung around and ratcheted down the pace,” he said. “I’m super pumped about running (the 1,600) at state because the training is going well.
“I think if I can get the stick in a good position or similar to my freshman year (at Daniel Boone), it’ll be exactly where we want to be.”
DEGRACE DAZZLES AGAIN
D-B junior Samantha Degrace qualified in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump. She won the 100 hurdles for a third straight season, making her just the fourth girl ever in meet history to win the event three times, clocking 14.92 seconds for the win.
She will try to join the great Jackie Coward (Knox West) as the only other four-time winner next season.
Degrace was second in the high jump as Campbell County’s Madison Johnson won the event with a clearance of 5-6. It was Degrace’s first loss in the event all season.
In the 300s, Degrace was fourth in a time of 47.81 seconds.
OTHER MEET RECORDS
Heritage senior and Tennessee commit Grant Campbell, who already holds the state record in the high jump with a clearance of 7-3¼ from the Volunteer Track Classic this season, tied the meet record in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet. His jump also beat the previous facility record.
He now shares it, which was set in 1997, with Maryville’s Tim Bell.
Campbell attempted 7-4, but missed all three times.
Daniel Boone's girls 4x800 relay team of Ella Battel, Kamryn Wingfield, Sadie Honeycutt and Kerigan Lewis broke the meet record by running 9:24.63. The mark also bested their own Northeast Tennessee all-time record from this year’s Six Rivers Relays. The previous meet record was held by Morristown West from 2014.
Maryville broke the meet records in the 4x100 (41.71), 4x200 (1:25.62) and 4x400 (3:17.61). All three were also facility records.
Maryville’s Tezz Dozier, who also won the 100 (10.69), broke the meet and facility record in the 200 with a state-leading time of 21.09. The previous record by Willington Wright of Hardin Valley had stood since 2018.
OTHER LOCAL QUALIFIERS
D-B Junior Nevan Smelser won the triple jump with a leap of 35-0¾. The Tribe’s Brayden Simpson won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.02. Simpson also qualified in the 300 hurdles, nabbing fourth in 41.60.
Before the meet, D-B’s Clay Carter qualified for the state decathlon by taking runner-up with a score of 5,337 points.
Science Hill’s Nikyra Wilson finished fourth in the girls long jump (16-6¼) while teammate Anna Smith finished third in the high jump (5-2).
David Crockett’s Adrian Wynn was runner-up in the discus (151-10) and fourth in the shot put (43-8.5).
D-B’s Nigel Vidale was third in the high jump, clearing 6 feet while Science Hill’s Cash Nweze also advanced to state by nabbing fourth (6-0).
Science Hill’s Kaia Thomspon tied for third in the girls pole vault with a clearance of 9-6.
D-B junior Nigel Vidale finished second in the triple jump (44-10) and third in the high jump (6-0), qualifying him for both events. Teammate Olyvia Fleming qualified third in the girls discus with a heave of 116-1.
The D-B girls 4x800 relay placed second in 9:32.32.
In the boys 4x800, Science Hill and Daniel Boone qualified, finishing third and fourth with times of 7:57.05 and 7:57.07, respectively.
Daniel Boone’s Evan Tomlinson finished fourth in the 100 dash (11.21).
The Science Hill girls 4x200 relay finished third in 1:46.52.
Boone freshman sensation Honeycutt was runner-up in both the 1,600 (5:05.87) and 3,200 (11:37.86). Her clocking in the 1,600 made her the fastest area freshman since Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins broke five minutes in her freshman campaign.
David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy also qualified, taking third in the 1,600 (5:06.58).
On the boys' side, D-B senior Dane Sullins finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:22.85.
D-B freshman Gigi Venzon ran a terrific 400 from the outside lane, finishing second with a time of 58.70 — which fell within a half-second of Jennifer Ailshie’s school record.
Boone’s Battel finished third in the girls 800 (2:19.41) to earn a berth to the state meet. So did D-B’s Tiesha Turner, who finished fourth in 2:22.75.
Boone senior Bryson Lewis was the last individual qualifier of the day, finishing fourth in the 3,200 with a personal best of 9:29.11.
The Lady ’Toppers finished out the meet in style, qualifying in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:01.54. That was good for second place.