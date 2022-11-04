Science Hill hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018, and the opponent was Bradley Central at home.
The same scenario exists Friday night as the Hilltoppers play host to the Bears in a first-round TSSAA Class 6A football playoff contest at Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Entering with a record of 6-4 and its first multi-game winning streak of the season, Science Hill will have to come back to Earth quickly after last week’s stirring 34-32 Region 1-6A championship win over rival Dobyns-Bennett.
Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said it’s always tough to move to the next step after that type of win.
“We had to get with the players a little on Tuesday,” Carter said. “The practice was good once we refocused them.”
And that focus is on Bradley Central, which enters with a record of 7-3 — but it was a 2-3 finish after a 5-0 start. The Bears were whipped 48-13 by Maryville in the regular season finale.
In the 2018 playoff contest, Science Hill held off the Bears by a score of 24-21.
THE KEY MATCHUP
Bradley Central has struggled to stop the run of late, allowing 339 yards rushing on 33 attempts against Maryville — which was without top running back and Virginia commit Noah Vaughn, who is out for the season with a leg injury. The Bears were also clipped for 220 yards rushing by Farragut’s Elijah Gibbs in Week 8.
And running the football is what the Hilltoppers do best. Science Hill averages 231 yards rushing per game, with a three-headed attack.
Javin Chester (818 yards, seven touchdowns), Tyler Moon (728 yards, 13 rushing scores), and Mikah Dukes (476 yards, two touchdowns) have been solid all season. Moon also has 406 yards receiving with five scores and has 20 total touchdowns.
Plus, the Hilltoppers have a size advantage with their offensive line.
“I think we are bigger than their defensive front,” Carter said. “I think that’s what hurt (Bradley) against Maryville in the second half. But (the Bears) are quick out of their 3-4 defense. They blitz and slant a lot.”
WHEN BRADLEY HAS THE BALL
One of the threats is Marcus Goree Jr., who has offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Mississippi, and other schools. He’s a 6-foot, 170-pound junior receiver and free safety.
The Bears like to put the ball in the hands of running back J’Alan Terry, a 5-11, 175-pound sophomore who has early offers from Kentucky and several smaller schools.
It was a tough blow for the Bears when another top player was injured. Junior dual-threat quarterback Damarius Ballard was lost for the season during the Oct. 21 win over Rhea County.
Alex Walker took over in the loss to Maryville and completed 25 of 41 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown.
THE APPROACH
Carter said he believes his team is equipped and ready for the challenges of playoff football.
“Here’s the good thing about out kids: There’s not a bunch of egos,” Carter said. “They have pulled together with each other. They have meshed and gotten along, and have a good time being together. Hopefully we will get breaks, play well, and the kids will come out and play hard.”
THE SERIES
These teams have met seven times, three of those in the playoffs. The Hilltoppers are 3-4 overall, but two of the wins came in the playoffs.
Despite the distance between the schools (187 miles), these teams were region-mates in 2015-16.
“Our kids haven’t played them, but our coaching staff has seen them a bunch of times,” Carter said.