It’s hard to imagine a more heartbreaking end to a season than a walk-off home run in your own ballpark.
Hardin Valley, batting last as the home team in Game 2 of the best-of-three series, got a two-run blast over the left field fence off the bat of Tyler Denton in the bottom of the seventh inning. It gave the Hawks an 8-7 win and a sweep of the Class 4A sectional baseball series at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday night.
It was a season-ending loss for Science Hill, which finished 31-6 and lost at this level for the second straight year after winning a state title in 2021.
“When you get to this point in the season, you’re playing somebody from Knoxville,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “They’re well tested like we are. It’s going to be tough, no matter what. We’ve been in this situation, I think 10 times in my 15 years, and we’ve won about five of them and lost about five of them. It’s just tough.”
But the senior class has many reasons to be proud, Edwards said.
“These eight seniors jumped in and took charge, winning 31 games,” he said. “We won 100 games in the last three years, and I don’t know if we could find another stretch where we’ve done that. I’m proud of these kids for picking up where we left off.”
Hardin Valley improved to 30-5 and will play in next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.
SITTING DUECE
Trailing 7-6, Hardin Valley got a leadoff double from Carson Hoffmeister. That brought Denton to the plate and he took a couple of pitches, giving him the driver’s seat with a 2-0 count. He said he knew what was coming next.
“I knew he was going with the curveball right there,” Denton said. “They were beating me throwing curveballs the past two days, like majorly. I was just sitting on it, weight back, and drove it.”
Denton said he wasn’t sure it would clear the tall left field wall.
“The way it came off the bat, I knew it had some carry to it,” he said. “But I didn’t really know. I was yelling at it to go out. I saw the outfielder let up, and it went out.
“It was an amazing experience. It’s crazy. I love the team. I wished I could do everything I could do to take us to the state, and that’s what happened.”
Edwards said he didn’t want to change pitchers in that spot despite Nate Conner’s pitch count nearing the 120 limit.
“We were going to go to 119,” Edwards said. “(Conner) felt good, and he’s the best guy we’ve got. And he had started getting a ton of outs. But we had to go back through the teeth of their order, and those guys are tough. There’s a reason why (the Hawks) are going to the state. They can swing the bats as well as anybody we’ve faced all year.”
THE EARLY STORY
Science Hill got exactly what it needed in the top of the first inning. A two-out rally was ignited by Conner’s double. Jake Bedard eventually made it pay off with a two-run single to give the Hilltoppers the first strike.
However, the Hawks came to life in the bottom of the second inning. Henry Ferguson led off with a double and scored on Colton Denton’s RBI grounder. With two outs, Jaxon Jones reached on an infield single and Hardin Valley went to work with the sticks. Caden Channell had a soft RBI single to left to tie the game at 2-2. Caleb Neely and Carson Hoffmeister followed with ringing RBI doubles to make it 4-2.
THE COMEBACK
Trailing 6-2 in the top of the fifth, the Hilltoppers staged a major rally. They loaded the bases on two hits and a hit batter.
Caden Torraca made it 6-3 with and RBI single. An error plated a run to close the gap to 6-4.
Then Landon Smelser had an RBI grounder with another run scoring on a throwing error as Hardin Valley tried to turn a double play. Suddenly the score was tied.
Jackson Berry’s RBI double put the Hilltoppers in front, 7-6.
“We’ve never quit all year,” Edwards said. “I’m so proud of these guys for their effort to come back when it looked like (Hardin Valley) had all of the momentum. But our offense got going. These guys played their hearts out.”
THE LEADERS
Bedard finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead Science Hill. Berry and Smelser added two hits.
For Hardin Valley, Colton Denton finished with three RBIs. Carson Hoffmeister, Ferguson, Jones and Channell each had two hits.
Micah Hoffmeister earned the win in relief, allowing seven hits in five innings with five runs, two of which were earned. He walked one and struck out four.