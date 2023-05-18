DDF_0058.jpeg

Science Hill’s Jet Swartz collects the throw as Hardin Valley‘s Tyler Denton steals second.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/six rivers media

It’s hard to imagine a more heartbreaking end to a season than a walk-off home run in your own ballpark.

Hardin Valley, batting last as the home team in Game 2 of the best-of-three series, got a two-run blast over the left field fence off the bat of Tyler Denton in the bottom of the seventh inning. It gave the Hawks an 8-7 win and a sweep of the Class 4A sectional baseball series at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday night.

DDF_0044.jpeg

Science Hill pitcher Nate Conner delivers a pitch during Thursday’s sectional contest against Hardin Valley.
DDF_0010.jpeg

Science Hill’s Nate Conner connects for a double.

