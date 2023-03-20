KINGSPORT — Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards just knew his senior pitcher and catcher would figure things out.
Did they ever. The Hilltoppers scored seven unanswered runs after falling behind early, defeating Dobyns-Bennett 8-3 Monday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Nate Conner scattered just two hits over the last four innings, going the distance to earn the win for the Hilltoppers (6-0, 2-0 District 1-4A).
“Basically I turned him and (catcher Caden Torraca) loose and said ‘just get in a rhythm out there and attack with your stuff, because I really think you can get these guys out if you just hit your spots,’ ” Edwards said. “He didn’t attack the strike zone as well as he usually does early. That happens.”
Conner struck out eight batters, two in the seventh inning. Not to mention that Conner led off the second with a solo shot to right, his third home run of the year.
FLOODGATES OPEN
Torraca’s single began Science Hill’s fourth-inning rally, as the Toppers scored four runs with two outs. Josh Marmo singled in two runs before Landon Smelser’s triple plated two more for a sudden 5-3 lead.
Ryan Smith added insurance with his first two home runs of the season — a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh.
“We’ve been waiting to get him in the lineup,” Edwards said. “He’s got a ton of power. Had a great night. I look for good things out of him throughout the year.”
LEARNING CURVE
Freshman Andrew Reilly, a southpaw like Conner, struck out four batters and allowed four hits over four innings of work. JT Griswold threw the final three innings, fanning four and giving up three earned runs on three hits.
Tanner Kilgore’s courtesy runner Kasey Carter scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the second inning. The Indians (1-4, 0-1) then took a 3-1 lead in the third, when Will Ritz and Andrew Myers plated on an error and a groundout. Kilgore and Ritz both had two of Dobyns-Bennett’s five hits.
“We’re going to be all right,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “What people don’t know is some of them are playing in positions they’ve never played before. (Shortstop Tegan Begley) has been a catcher and outfielder all his life, and third baseman (Taylor Blankenship) is a backup catcher too.”
Smith was the only Hilltopper with two hits, as Science Hill finished with seven.
UP NEXT
The teams play again Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, with first pitch at 6 p.m.