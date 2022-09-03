There’s still plenty of life and fight left in Science Hill’s football team.
One week after a humbling loss to Anderson County, the Hilltoppers opened Region 1-6A play with a resounding 49-7 win over West Ridge on Friday night at Tipton Stadium.
“Our defense came out and got those three-and-outs early, and that was a big deal to keep them off the field,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “The running backs ran hard, the quarterback made good decisions, and the offensive line got off the ball well. It was a total good effort.”
Science Hill improved to 2-1 on the season while the Wolves fell to 1-2.
The Hilltoppers out-gained West Ridge, 333-102.
MOON SHINES
Versatile threat Tyler Moon had a big evening. He scored a pair of touchdowns out of the wildcat formation, had a long reception on the game’s first scoring drive, and then ended any remaining suspense by opening the second half with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“We had sideline right, so I went right and I saw this big hole,” Moon said. “Then I saw a cutback lane and just took it to the house.”’
That gave the Hilltoppers a 28-7 lead and they never looked back.
Moon also caught a short pass and turned it into a long touchdown in the second half, but it was called back by a penalty on the opposite side of the field. He finished with 25 yards rushing, 53 receiving, 177 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
“It feels great being 1-0 in the region, especially after the loss last week,” Moon said. “I feel like we can build on this and keep it going.”
IMPROVEMENT BEHIND CENTER
Jaysahn Swartz had his best game of the season, completing 5 of 6 passes for 110 yards and totaling 24 yards on four carries.
“He played well,” Carter said. “We’ve got to find what he does well and we’re getting there. He threw it well, ran well and made good decisions. He needed confidence, and I hope he got that this week.”
Swartz was complemented by running back Javin Chester, who carried 11 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
EARLY GAME
Science Hill forced a quick three-and-out on West Ridge’s initial possession, and then drove 64 yards in five plays. Chester capped the drive with an 8-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead.
Another stop, highlighted by a Kevin Aimua sack, gave the ball back to the Hilltoppers. A 40-yard pass completion from Jaysahn Swartz to Emmett Watson set things up at the Wolves’ 5-yard line. Moon took the direct snap and scored on the next play, and the Hilltoppers were up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
FINDING SOME LIGHT
The Wolves put a nice drive together to get back in the mix. Trey Frazier hit Carter Sanders for a 45-yard gain to the Science Hill 14-yard line. Six plays later, Frazier pounded in from the 1-yard line to make it 14-7.
However, the Hilltoppers took control again. Chester’s 26-yard scoring romp made it 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
West Ridge drove into Science Hill territory, but turned the ball over on downs.
SECOND HALF
After Moon’s kick return, he scored from four yards out. Chester added a 13-yard scoring run, and Jovanni Williams capped things off with a 1-yard touchdown run.
WEST RIDGE VIEWPOINT
Coach Justin Hilton said his players need to keep their heads up.
“We were in a similar situation last year,” he said. “We decided to band together and block out the negative noise and come back and fight. We need to block out the negativity that comes with losing, band together and play.”
Kaleb McClain led West Ridge with 48 yards rushing on eight carries.