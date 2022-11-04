Long drives are becoming a thing for Science Hill.
Fresh off a game-winning last-seconds scoring drive against Dobyns-Bennett, the Hilltoppers opened with two impressive drives against Bradley Central en route to a 14-point halftime lead in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at Tipton Stadium on Friday night. Science Hill finished off with a 35-20 win for its first playoff victory since 2018.
The Hilltoppers won their third straight game, improving to 7-4 on the season and earning another home game.
“The last five times we had beaten Dobyns-Bennett, we had lost the playoff game,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “To get over the hump is a big deal. I’m proud of them.”
Science Hill will take on Farragut (9-2) in next week’s second-round contest. The Admirals stopped Jefferson County by a score of 17-7.
Farragut defeated Science Hill 57-56 in last year’s first-round playoff contest.
GOOD START
After forcing a punt on Bradley’s first possession, the Hilltoppers embarked on an impressive 16-play, 73-yard scoring drive.
The first 12 plays were runs before Swartz hit Devon Medina on a pair of passes to give Science Hill first and goal at the 9-yard line. Moon eventually finished it off with a 5-yard run, and Max Turan’s extra point made it 7-0.
After a three-and-out by the Bears, Science Hill got to business again. This time it was a 10-play, 89-yard drive that was punctuated by Moon’s 36-yard touchdown run. It was 14-0 early in the second quarter.
MOON SHINES AGAIN
Hilltoppers’ senior Tyler Moon was at it again. He totaled 191 yards of offense and scored four of his team’s five touchdowns. Moon moved his season total for touchdowns to 24, believed to be one of the three best single-season performances in school history.
Also, Moon had 28 yards in kickoff returns despite losing a 92-yard scoring return to a penalty.
Moon scored the Hilltoppers’ first three touchdowns, and then added a clincher when Bradley made a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
SWARTZ STEPS UP
Science Hill extended its lead to 28-0 with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, including a 36-yard scoring strike from Jaysahn Swartz to a wide-open Daniel Nerren on a reverse flea-flicker.
Swartz was good all night, going 10 of 14 passing for 114 yards and rushing 18 times for 100 yards.
“I thought he did a great job running and throwing the ball,” Carter said. “I’m always on him, but he’s a great kid. He has worked his tail off.”
Swartz said the extra rushing attempts came from the pull reads.
“They were there,” he said. “Coach Carter said to start running hard, put your head down and get yards.
“I felt like everybody did their part in the win. The offense didn’t try to do too much, the defense got stops when we needed them, and the special teams were amazing.”
OTHER STANDOUTS
The Hilltoppers had a massive 372 yards rushing on 63 carries. The offensive line formed a beastly problem for the Bears’ defense all night.
Mikah Dukes added 71 yards on 17 carries while Javin Chester totaled 44 yards on 12 attempts.
Kendal Bumpass picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards for one of the defensive highlights.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
Science Hill’s defense has been playing at its highest level in many years, and they didn’t let off the gas against Bradley. The Hilltoppers surrendered only 68 first-half yards.
“I thought our defense played very physical,” Carter said. “We’ve played good defense all year. I thought a lot of people stepped up tonight, and it was a good group effort. But it got a little sloppy in the second half.”
BRADLEY LEADER
Bears quarterback Alex Walker was 20 of 42 for 238 yards and three touchdowns with most of the damage coming in the last 16 minutes of the game.
Bradley Central finished its season with a record of 7-4.