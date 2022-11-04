Long drives are becoming a thing for Science Hill.

Fresh off a game-winning last-seconds scoring drive against Dobyns-Bennett, the Hilltoppers opened with two impressive drives against Bradley Central en route to a 14-point halftime lead in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at Tipton Stadium on Friday night. Science Hill finished off with a 35-20 win for its first playoff victory since 2018.

