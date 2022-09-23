Maryville is Maryville, but that doesn’t mean Science Hill needs to become something other than itself.
And that means a lot of ground work.
“We are who we are,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “We’re still going to do what we do. Yes, you have to take shots and make plays and get breaks and stuff like that, but we need to be able to move it. We were able to move it on Maryville last year on the ground. We have to be methodical.”
The Hilltoppers, who have run the football on 82 percent of their plays this season, will host the perennial Class 6A state-title-threat Rebels on Friday at Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Science Hill enters with a record of 3-2, having lost to Anderson County and Powell. Maryville — which defeated Powell by 25 points and is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6A — is 4-1 on the season with the lone loss against rival Alcoa.
WHO IS MARYVILLE?
To Northeast Tennessee teams, Maryville is the team that cannot be beaten.
That may sound harsh, but the only team that defeated the Rebels in the playoff era is a school that doesn’t exist anymore (Ketron won 26-0 in 1972). And there’s plenty of evidence with Maryville holding a record of 39-1, with a 37-game winning streak and an average margin of victory standing at 36-11.
Maryville has 846 all-time victories, making it the winningest program in the state of Tennessee. The Rebels own 17 state titles.
Carter said the tradition matters, but it’s not the only thing.
“I think tradition goes into it for anybody who has been successful for that long,” Carter said. “What I think people forget, though, is there have been great players come through there, too. Just like now with (running back) Noah Vaughn, who is committed to the University of Virginia. He’s a fantastic football player.
“They have players, but it’s a combination of things. Football is important to them there. It’s important to the families, the school, everything. And it’s a good place to live, near Knoxville. There’s a draw there, and they do have open enrollment.”
THE APPROACH
Carter said his team must avoid mistakes, but especially early in the game.
“We turned it over two times in the first half against Powell and Blount,” Carter said. “We want to play physical and not make the same mistakes.”
The Hilltoppers are expected to have Jaysahn Swartz back behind center after he missed last week’s 35-0 win over Blount with an injury. He will distribute the ball to a two-headed backfield attack that has been successful with Javin Chester rushing for 441 yards and seven scores, and Mikah Dukes adding 318 yards and two touchdowns. Versatile receiver and wildcat back Tyler Moon is averaging 9.4 yards per carry, 20.8 per reception, and has scored five touchdowns.
They will face a defense that is solid, Carter said.
“They have three good linebackers, and a good defensive end,” he said. “The corners and safeties are a little young, but it is a solid defense from front to back.”
Offensively, Carter said the Rebels are built behind a sturdy offensive line.
“And (Vaughn) is the best player on their team, for sure,” Carter said. “He’s explosive and very, very good.”
Quarterback Matthew Clemmer threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions in the loss to Alcoa, and tossed a pick late in the first half against Bearden that allowed the Bulldogs to cut the Rebels’ lead to 14-7 at the break.
“You have to sell out to stop Vaughn, and make the quarterback beat you,” Carter said. “(Clemmer) is a good player who can beat you, but you have to pick your poison. Vaughn has to be the priority. It’s easier said than done.”
THE HOPE
Carter said getting a win over Maryville would be a season changer.
“The importance of coming out with a win would be unbelievable,” Carter said. “It would be great. But what you have to do is get better. That’s why we play this schedule.”