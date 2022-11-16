None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League.
But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
Gibbs was the architect behind Denver’s zone-blocking scheme that helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98. Zone blocking in the running game is when two or three offensive linemen work in tandem as opposed to each having a specific, predetermined man to block.
Science Hill went to the scheme this year after offensive line coach Andrew Beck studied the approach on You Tube and read a book by Gibbs, who died last summer at the age of 80.
“We have about five different plays or blocking schemes we will hit during a ballgame,” Beck said. “What I’ve found is — especially with these guys making it what it is by working on it every day — we are getting more production.”
Indeed. In the region championship win over Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill racked up 314 yards on the ground. In the playoff opener versus Bradley Central, the total moved up to 381. And in last week’s second-round win over Farragut, it was 431 yards rushing.
And the players seem to enjoy the approach.
“My favorite thing about zone blocking is running up to the second level of the defense and sealing off the edge, and seeing our backs cut up right behind me,” junior tackle Tristan Smith said. “It’s the best feeling in the world to see a breakout play come as a result of your block.”
Of course it’s not just the scheme. Talent plays into the mix as well. And this group of Science Hill linemen may be the best bunch to ever come through the school.
On top of that, there’s a togetherness that increases the odds of success.
“I think the thing that makes our offensive line work so well, outside of our physical ability, would be our connection on and off the field,” Smith said. “We do a lot of things together outside of football, which grows our trust in each other. This allows us to perform to the best of our abilities and hold each other to higher standards.”
Smith is complemented by center Kellen Hensley, guards Keimel Redford and Brycen Hill, tackle Brody Barrett along with tight ends Ben O’Daniel and Devon Medina.
Smith said the offensive line works hard to make sure strength coincides with finesse.
“I’d say it’s a good mixture of both,” Smith said. “There are situations where you have to use technique to draw your opponent out of position. But there are also situations when it’s fourth and one, and you just have to put your hand and head down and push.”
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said experience is another factor working in the unit’s favor.
“Kellen is a fourth-year starter, and that helps,” Carter said. “They have all worked very well together. They are tough. They get off the ball and are physical. They know how important their play is to us. They knew they had to be the difference (against Farragut), and they accepted the challenge.”
Sam Haynie also helps with the offensive line, and Carter said it’s a luxury for his team.
“They are as good of offensive line coaches as there are around here,” Carter said.
When the lights go on for Friday nights, Tyler Moon has been the Hilltoppers’ most visible player. And he has earned the spotlight. But everybody in the Science Hill locker room knows the impact the offensive line has for Moon.
“That group makes Tyler even better,” Beck said. “If we get a hat on everybody around the box, that gives us five or six yards where nobody puts a hand on our running back. And if it’s Tyler carrying the ball, he’s gone. He has a gear not many people have had here.”
And when it comes down to making sure the assignments are taken care of, this year’s offensive line has been unique.
“In the past, we’ve had some less-mature kids who were goofing off if you gave them a second,” Beck said. “This group has never been that way.”
Beck is still holding out on crowning this group as the best he’s ever coached — even though they are making it harder on him every week.
“I was talking to them before Friday’s game, and I said, ‘You all have heard me talking about the 2009 offensive line at Tennessee High, that had two kids who went to Tennessee,’ ” Beck said. “I challenged them: ‘If you want me to stop talking about the 2009 group, then you have to prove it.’ They went out and helped us run for 431 yards.
“That 2009 group was a little meaner and a little bigger. But every week this year’s group has gotten better. It is one of the best I’ve ever had.”
If the Hilltoppers’ offensive line leads the way to a win over Maryville on Friday, Beck may be cornered into saying the group has ascended to the top spot.