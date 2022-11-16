None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League.

But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.

DB-SH 4 (copy)

Science Hill's Tristan Smith (57) gets a block during the Hilltoppers win over Dobyns-Bennett.

