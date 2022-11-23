Football: Science Hill at Daniel Boone (copy)

Science Hill's Tyler Moon (5) carries the ball against Daniel Boone during the 2022 season.

 Todd Brase

When Science Hill decided to take a trip to the Moon, the Hilltoppers’ season blasted off.

Tyler Moon accelerated to a different level as the high school football season progressed, and when it was over the record-setting senior had earned his place Wednesday as the 2022 Johnson City Press/Times News Elite 11 player of the year.

5 SH Moon.jpeg

Tyler Moon
32 Hamlin.JPG

Henry Hamlin
12 G McKinney.jpeg

Gage McKinney
UC football Edwards

Nehemiah Edwards
21 E Stephens.jpeg

Nate Stephens

9 H Lunsford 2.jpeg

Levi Lunsford
Unaka 13 Ramsey.JPG

Landon Ramsey
4 DB Carswell.JPG

Branson Carswell
Boone 99 Shrewsbury.JPG

Ben Shrewsbury
53 SH Hensley.jpeg

Kellen Hensley
16 SE Fisher.jpeg

Drake Fisher

