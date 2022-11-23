When Science Hill decided to take a trip to the Moon, the Hilltoppers’ season blasted off.
Tyler Moon accelerated to a different level as the high school football season progressed, and when it was over the record-setting senior had earned his place Wednesday as the 2022 Johnson City Press/Times News Elite 11 player of the year.
He was joined at the top of the list by Daniel Boone’s Henry Hamlin, who walked away with the honor of defensive player of the year.
And the Trailblazers earned another top honor when Jeremy Jenkins was chosen as the coach of the year.
Rounding out the annual team were: Cloudland's Gage McKinney, Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards, Elizabethton's Nate Stephens, Hampton's Levi Lunsford, Unaka's Landon Ramsey, Dobyns-Bennett's Branson Carswell, Daniel Boone's Ben Shrewsbury, Science Hill's Kellen Hensley, and Sullivan East's Drake Fisher.
TYLER MOON
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior — who played running back, wide receiver and quarterback — led his team to the Region 1-6A championship and into the Class 6A state quarterfinals. Along the way, he set a school record with 31 touchdowns — racking up 24 of the Hilltoppers’ final 27 scores of the season.
Moon rushed for 1,301 yards on just 131 attempts, an impressive average of 9.9 per carry. He also had 468 yards receiving, 678 in kickoff returns, and 42 on punt returns. That adds up to a staggering 2,461 all-purpose yards.
HENRY HAMLIN
When it came to defense, Hamlin was head and shoulders above every other player in Northeast Tennessee in the most important category: tackles.
A 6-3, 220-pound junior linebacker, Hamlin racked up 147 total stops — which currently ranks No. 4 in the state — while helping Boone run to a record of 12-0 before losing in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Hamlin was the tip of the spear for a defense that allowed only 11.2 points per game.
Also, he was one of the area’s best in pass defense, totaling three interceptions on the season.
GAGE McKINNEY
When the weather started turning colder, McKinney heated up.
Boosted by an incredibly strong finish that included a state-record 58 carries in a playoff win over Oakdale, the 6-2 170-pound senior running back finished with 2,689 yards rushing — the second-best total in Northeast Tennessee history. He also finished with 31 touchdowns.
NEHEMIAH EDWARDS
It was a terrific season from start to finish for the Blue Devils’ standout.
Helping his team win eight games, the 6-2, 190-pound senior running back rushed for 2,074 yards on 256 carries for an average of 8.1 per attempt. He also led Northeast Tennessee with 32 touchdowns, and added 161 yards receiving on seven catches.
NATE STEPHENS
Elizabethton’s season wasn’t going so well, and Stephens wasn’t the focal point of the offense. When that changed, the Cyclones began to soar as Stephens took them close to their accustomed level.
The 5-9, 170-pound senior running back ended with 1,305 yards rushing and scored 20 touchdowns while helping the Cyclones reach the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
LEVI LUNSFORD
When teams played Hampton, their focus was clear: Find a way to slow down Lunsford.
Most teams weren’t successful as the 5-9, 210-pound senior running back rushed for 1,597 yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He helped the Bulldogs earned a No. 1-ranking during the season before they were bumped off in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
LANDON RAMSEY
A historic season played out for Unaka, and Ramsey was the central part of it.
The 6-3, 215-pound quarterback was a big-time dual threat. He passed for 1,925 yards and rushed for 885 more while helping the Rangers win a Class 1A playoff game for the first time in school history. He also accounted for 34 touchdowns, including 18 through the air, and scored 12 2-point conversion runs.
On defense at linebacker, he had 109 tackles with five for loss and two sacks.
BRANSON CARSWELL
Dobyns-Bennett posted an eight-win season, and Carswell’s performances on the defensive side of the ball were an important part of it.
The 6-foot, 190-pound junior linebacker was one of the area’s best tacklers with 99 for the season. He also added five tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, a blocked kick, and turned his only interception into a pick-six score.
BEN SHREWSBURY
He was one of the best kickers in Northeast Tennessee history.
The Trailblazers’ 6-2, 190-pound senior was a threat every time he got into the game. In the playoffs he made a school-record 54-yard field goal, and broke it the next game by hitting a 55-yarder.
For the year, he connected on 12 of 17 field goals. He also made 47 of 48 extra-point attempts, had touchbacks on 74 percent of his kickoffs (43 of 58), and averaged 42 yards per punt.
KELLEN HENSLEY
Science Hill’s offensive line got better and better as the season progressed, and Hensley was the man in the middle.
The 5-foot-7, 255-pound center, in his fourth season as a starter, anchored a unit that led the way for three of the best team-rushing games in school history. The Hilltoppers ran for 314 yards against rival Dobyns-Bennett to win the region title, 381 against Bradley Central in the playoffs, and 431 versus Farragut in the second round.
DRAKE FISHER
Northeast Tennessee’s most prolific passer in the regular season, Fisher helped Sullivan East have one of its best offensive seasons in recent history.
The 6-1, 185-pound junior cut loose for 2,202 yards passing this season while also hitting on 23 touchdown tosses.