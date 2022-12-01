Basketball logo

MORRISTOWN — Science Hill’s rough start to the 2022-23 high basketball season continued Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers suffered a 61-47 loss to Morristown East, which entered the game without a win. Science Hill fell to 0-7.

